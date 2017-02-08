News By Tag
Release of Teen Male Singer's New Single Scheduled on Valentine's Day
The music single is under the Sosa Music Group, an independent music label that is distributed worldwide through Sony Entertainment Music Orchard based in New York City.
Top-40 producer, record producer and American songwriter Patrick James "PJ" Bianco is the Producer of "Plea". He has become popular for production and writing work with Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers. Bianco wrote international hits that topped music single charts with famous artists like Lovato, Sean Paul, Fifth Harmony, and Metro Station.
Janoski performs in various music events throughout the United States. He is noted for the Blues and Pop fusion. Sebastian also sings for numerous charity events. The 17-year old vocalist started to sing and play his 12-string guitar in street corners for passers-by. He began vocal classes and guitar lessons at the early age of seven in his hometown of Lititz, Pennsylvania under mentors who coach him until the present day.
At age seven, his voice was very powerful which earned the nod of people when he sang the national anthem for a community event in Caln, Pennsylvania.
The young singer auditioned for NBC TV America's Got Talent Season 7 in 2012 at New York City. He was able to make it to the top 200 out of some 100, 000 individuals who auditioned. Janoski performed for celebrity jurors Howard Stern, Howie Mandell and Sharon Osborne at Saint Louis Fox Theater. The teen singer got very positive reviews from the audience as well as the three judges.
He also had the opportunity to be one of the guests in the Katie Couric Show. Janoski was one of the guests in the March 1, 2013 episode where he was given the title of the "One to Watch". Sebastian Janoski was awarded by the youngest winner of American Idol, Jordin Sparks; five-time Grammy Award winner, and music industry executive Clive Davis; and, pop star singer-dancer Usher Raymond IV.
Usher commented that Sebastian was so cute and everyone loves as the singer walked on stage. Sparks praised the heartthrob for his "innate musicality" while Katie noted his strong voice at a very young age.
About Sebastian Janoski
Sebastian Paul Janoski was born on June 22, 1999. When he was just three years of age, his parents took the young boy to watch the performance of his Aunt Ann's band where she was the lead singer. Sebastian was completely captivated when Ann sang the Beatles' hit song, "Come Together." At that very moment, it became obvious the boy's destiny will be as music performer on stage. Aside from his Aunt Ann, Sebastian's idols include The Beatles and Michael Jackson.
Direct Link for "Plea" - https://itunes.apple.com/
For more up-to-date Sebastian Janoski news please see handles and links below:
Twitter: @SebasianJanosk
Instagram: @SebastianJanoski
Check out the website of Sebastian at http://www.sebastianjanoski.com/
