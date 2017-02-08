 
News By Tag
* Gaming
* Web Services
* Nickname
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Hey, geek! Don't forget to register your Nickname

New business niche. Now You can register your unique nickname and get a signed certificate, proving your ownership of the nickname. Nickname360™ is first and only such a service provider offering to register nicknames Officially!
 
 
Official Nickname Certificate
Official Nickname Certificate
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gaming
Web Services
Nickname

Industry:
Internet

Location:
US

Subject:
Services

Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- You've got a unique nickname and you want it stay that way? Not comfortable with the name you have or hate that many others have the same name as you? We're here to help! On Nickname360™ you can safely register your Nickname just the way you like it and nobody will be able to take it from you ever again - sounds great, right?

Just think of your favorite celebs, artists or even superheroes - their Nicknames are so influential, even their friends might not be sure what their real names once were. But a good Nickname? It fits your personality like a glove and shows the world just how good you are at being yourself! So, want to become the next big name in your community, be it friends, bloggers, gamers and more? Continue reading, as Nickname360™ has just the thing for you!

Nickname360™ is the only OFFICIAL Nickname Registration Service that provides you with a 100% Official & signed certificate, proving your ownership of your Unique Nickname - it's the real deal! Somebody is using your nickname without your consent or doubting that you are what you say? Show them the Certificate and prove your identity once and for all! Share the Certificate in your social networks, send it to your friends via e-mail or even print, frame and hang it in your home or office - the sky is the limit.

---

We strongly believe that everybody registered in organisation should stay unique and respect the Nicknames of others, no matter if they are a celebrity or your neighbor from down the street. Thus Nickname360™ holds the right to review ownership legitimacy of any Nicknames that are registered via this service. That way, we aim to protect the ownership of Nicknames that are already in use and to prevent unauthorized use of celebrity stage names and others. In case of cancelling a Nickname registration, the registration fee will be returned.
JOIN http://www.nickname360.com

Media Contact
Nickname360™
Official Nickname Registration Service
info@nickname360.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nickname360.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share