Even cities have Nicknames｜Nickname360™

That's right – even cities have nicknames, born from the unique aura, history and characteristics of a city. Learning such a nickname can tell you a lot about the place you're going to visit and the people you're going to meet.
 
RIGA, Latvia - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- With the coming of summer, the season of vacations and travelling is also about to start. A report compiled from World Atlas calculated that there were 4,416 cities in the world with a population of over 150,000 – can you imagine, how many exciting places it means you could visit? You could go to Sin City, or to the Pearl of the Danube, or to the Little Paris and later – to the Peace Capital!

That's right – even cities have nicknames, born from the unique aura, history and characteristics of a city. Learning such a nickname can tell you a lot about the place you're going to visit and the people you're going to meet. For example, you might have never heard of Wroclaw - the largest city in western Poland – but who wouldn't be excited to visit the City of Hundred Bridges? It is picturesquely situated on 12 islands connected by 112 bridges and is also often referred to as ''Lower Silesian Venice.''

It should be very clear by now how important can a nickname be even to a city, so why don't we learn a few more? Here's a handy list of some of the most popular ones!

• Paris – the City of Love
• New York – The Big Apple
• London – The Square Mile
• Rome – The Eternal City
• Jerusalem – The Holy City

We hope this will give you a new perspective on your travels and inspire to visit many more famous cities worldwide!

Register your Nickname now -> http://nickname360.com

Source:
Email:***@nickname360.com Email Verified
Tags:Nickname360, Register Nickname, Nickname Generator
Industry:Internet
Location:riga - riga - Latvia
