Nickname History ｜ Nickname360™
By now, you surely know what a nickname is, but have you ever wondered why we even call them nicknames? Is it because of a famous Nick? Is it an abbreviation?
The history of this term actually dates back as far as 1303. It was derived from the Old English phrase eaca, meaning - "an increase", and related to eacian, "to increase". By the fifteenth century the misdivision of the syllables of the phrase - "an ekename" led to its recreation as "a nekename". Though the spelling has changed, the pronunciation and meaning of the word have remained relatively the same ever since.
Whew, sounds a bit complicated!
Isn't it quite exciting to discover that even your own surname might have been a nickname to somebody long ago in the past? Maybe this will serve you as an inspiration to research the origins of your own name and surname, too! Let us know of what you discover – and have fun!50
