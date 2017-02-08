You can't put a price on love….especially when it comes to Valentine's Day

The annual "Mastercard Love Index" highlights money is no object for Jordanian residents when it comes to creating a special experience

--)– Whether it's a small romantic gesture or an extravagant surprise for that special someone, it would appear shoppers around the globe are feeling loved up, spending more on the most romantic day of the year than ever before.The annual "Mastercard Love Index", an analysis of payment card transactions over a three-year period, has revealed that sentimental spending in Jordan has increased by 38 percent since 2014. And whilst the majority of purchases still happen in person, love is the latest thing to go digital, with a 180 percent increase in the number of online transactions from Valentine's Day 2014 to Valentine's Day 2016.If you still haven't picked up something special for your loved one, you're not alone. Data showed the majority of Valentine's purchases happen during a last-minute dash on February 13, with over 2,800 transactions taking place that day alone over the past three years in Jordan.Recent years have shown that the stomach is increasingly the way to one's heart, with spending in restaurants in the country soaring by 142 percent since 2014."The Mastercard Love Index highlights key global and regional trends to hopefully offer retailers some priceless insight into how customers want to spend the most romantic day of the year," commented Basel Eltell, General Manager, Saudi Arabia and Levant Cluster, Mastercard.The study, which looked at shopper behavior in more than 200 territories around the globe, also identified some other purchasing trends.