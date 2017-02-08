SimulationExams Releases CCNA® Practice Tests for iOS Smart Phones

The practice tests consist of 60 questions with flash card explanation. Software is compatible with iOS devices such as Apple® iPhone®, tab, etc.

-- SimulationExams.com, a leading practice tests provider, recently released CCNA iphone practice tests for Apple® iOS enabled smart phones and tabs. The free software consists of 60 MCSA/MCMA questions with flash card explanations. The software has been tested thoroughly for iPhone 5s and above. Other free practice tests available for use with iOS are CCENT, ICND2, CCNP Route and CCNP Switch.The question types include multiple choice single answer (MCSA), and multiple choice multi answer (MCMA) with learn mode and exam mode. Flash card explanation is available for each question that provides not only the explanation to the question, but also the domain knowledge where appropriate.Full version software would be made available soon that will contain 300+ questions with answers and flash card explanations.The software is useful for candidates that travel often and desirous of learning while traveling or at leisure.About CCNA: Short for Cisco Certified Network Associate, CCNA is one of the most widely taken certification in the area of computer networking. The key topics and the respective weightages for the exam are given below:1.0 Network Fundamentals 15%2.0 LAN Switching Technologies 21%3.0 Routing Technologies 23%4.0 WAN Technologies 10%5.0 Infrastructure Services 10%6.0 Infrastructure Security 11%7.0 Infrastructure Management 10%CCNA exam may consist of a few network simulator type questions. Network simulator labs may be practiced by using CCNA lab sim software available here:Full version of CCNA exam is available for Windows desktop computers that includes router simulations.The software has been made available through Apple iTunes® website and may be downloaded using the link given below:About SimulationExams.com:The website is a brand website of Anand Software and Training Pvt. Ltd., and provides exam sims for various leading IT certifications including Comptia® A+, Network+, Cisco® CCNA®, CCNP®, and others.Disclaimer: SimulationExams.com or Anand Software and Training are not associated with or affiliated to any other company. CCNA®, CCENT® are trademarks of Cisco Systems® , and Comptia A+® is a trademark of Comptia® organization. The same are duly acknowledged.