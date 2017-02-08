Peter Su, Partner, Dentons US LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast

News By Tag
Peter Su, Partner, Dentons US LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Best Practice in Negotiating Software Contracts: Critical Considerations for Your Firm Explored! LIVE Webcast
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Peter Su
Peter Su is a partner in the Palo Alto office of Dentons. Pete is a Silicon Valley technology lawyer with a global vision in advising technology clients across different regions on intellectual property, technology transactions, and litigation for U.S., Asian and European clients. Ingrained in the Silicon Valley ecosystem for more than 15 years, he counsels startups and multinationals to protect, transact and litigate companies' intellectual property through patents, trade secrets, trademarks and copyrights.
AboutDentons US LLP
Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries.
Event Synopsis:
As software strongly persists in being an integral tool to improve business functions, securing and negotiating software contracts has never been this crucial for companies of all sizes. Since several factors can affect the performance of the software, companies can optimize costs and mitigate risks by effectively negotiating their software contracts. It is also important for companies to keep themselves abreast with the recent trends and to have a clear understanding of the common pitfalls involved when negotiating software contracts to avoid serious legal consequences.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand the important aspects and Best Practices in Negotiating Software Contracts. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the latest trends and critical issues with regards to this significant topic. Speakers will also offer best strategies in ensuring compliance with applicable laws.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
§ Negotiating Software Contracts - An Overview
§ Key Considerations and Challenges
§ Potential Pitfalls and Risks
§ Recent Trends and Developments
§ Best Strategies in Negotiating Software Contracts
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
