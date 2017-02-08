 
5 Reasons Why Creative Jump May Be A Much Better Alternative To Kickstrter and Indiegogo

Creative Jump Officially Launches Feb 15, 2017, and we take a look at how it compares to Kickstarter and Indiegogo.
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- CreativeJump.org  officially launches it's crowdfunding Platform February 15, 2017 and it promses an easy set up, easy contributor system (with secured payments through either Pay Pal or Stripe - with no sign up necessary), and more importantly guaranteed visability.  If crowdfunding has revolutionized how businesses get launched, Creative Jump is looking to revolutionize crowdfunding.

Crowdfunding has helped many innovative creators realize their dreams as well as become a new way for businesses to raise that much needed startup capital.  Leading the way in crowdfunding platforms are Kickstarter and Indiegogo, whom pretty much created the industry.  Over the years, since first appearing online, these platforms have help several people launch their products to the world. However, not all campaigns are successful.  Many fall victim to not having a strong following and therefore getting pushed out of view of those looking to help fund campaigns on these sites. Many complain that there is not enough support and communication with those that could answer questions are mostly non existant. 20117, introducing  Creative Jump, the answer to some of the crowdfunding issues. Creative Jump has stated that there are 5 major reasons why they may be a better alternative to kickstarter and Indiegogo.

1) When a Campaign is launched, the Campaign owner recieves an email from a consultant who will help them design the most effective campaign page, and answer any questions that they may have.

2) Every Campaign will have a personal consultant (as mentioned above) who will amongst other things, help promote Campaign via social media and press releases. Their sole purpose is to help Campaign Succeed.

3) To gaurantee visibility, Creative Jump has a rotating algorithm which allows every campaign  to appear on page "one" everyday. The algorithm is designed to work up to 10,000 Campaigns.

4) Creative Jump is not over crowded, therefore not only won't a campaign get lost in the crowd, there are not loads of similar campaigns for contributors to choose from.  Contributors have a better chance of finding a campaign that interests them.  Creative Jump has a ceiling of how many campaigns they will run at a time.

5) A Campaign Owner gets to keep all the money that they raise regardless of  wether they reach their goal or not. On top of that, if goal is met, the platform 5.5% fee that is subtracted at end of campaign is reduced to 4.5%, thus allowing Campaign Owner to keep more of the raised funds.

Creative Jump is the new kid on the block, but they are hoping that those looking to raise money for their innovative ideas, choose to start a campaign with them.  Founded by a group of entertainment and publishing professionals, Creative Jump may just be the Crowdfunding Platform for the Next Generation.

For more Information email:

contact@creativejump.org

or visit:

Creativejump.org
http://creativejump.org


IG: CreativeJump

Twitter:@thecreativejump

Facebook: @CreativeJumpCrowdfinding

https://www.facebook.com/creativejumpcrowdfunding/

Creative Jump
***@creativejump.org
