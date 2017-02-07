 
News By Tag
* Edward Weiss
* New Age Piano
* Piano Lessons
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Piano Therapy? 'New Age' Approach Helps Students Relax, Unwind, and Get Creative!

 
 
"It's about process over product" says Weiss
"It's about process over product" says Weiss
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Edward Weiss
* New Age Piano
* Piano Lessons

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Music … it has so many therapeutic uses. From a soothing background in hospitals to a relaxing ambiance in restaurants.

But the use of music as a healing agent isn't anything new. It's been around since people started making music thousands of years ago.

And now, pianist and teacher Edward Weiss wants to spread that message.

Weiss owns and operates a website that teaches beginning adults how to play New Age piano music. The site now boasts over 1100 subscribers and offers over 150 lessons teaching students from all over the world how to create their own healing sounds on the piano.

Weiss remarks on his 'new age' approach:

"Many adults just want to be able to sit down at the piano and connect with music on a personal level. The great thing about my method is no note reading or experience is required. Anyone who wants to play piano and create their own 'soothing sounds' can do so. All that's required is knowledge of a few chords and the willingness to try."

Traditionally, piano lessons consist of a live teacher, a method book, and weekly visits that include back and forth trips on the highway. The Internet is changing all this as more and more are searching for what they want online.

Weiss, who also teaches privately has this to say…

"The Yellow Pages used to be the first thing prospective students reached for when thinking about taking piano lessons. Not anymore. Thanks to the Internet, anyone can find what they're looking for. They can also find many non-traditional types of instruction that simply don't exist in the brick and mortar world."

For those interested, Mr. Weiss is currently offering a half-off special at his website http://www.Quiescencemusic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quiescence Music News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share