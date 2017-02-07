News By Tag
Piano Therapy? 'New Age' Approach Helps Students Relax, Unwind, and Get Creative!
But the use of music as a healing agent isn't anything new. It's been around since people started making music thousands of years ago.
And now, pianist and teacher Edward Weiss wants to spread that message.
Weiss owns and operates a website that teaches beginning adults how to play New Age piano music. The site now boasts over 1100 subscribers and offers over 150 lessons teaching students from all over the world how to create their own healing sounds on the piano.
Weiss remarks on his 'new age' approach:
"Many adults just want to be able to sit down at the piano and connect with music on a personal level. The great thing about my method is no note reading or experience is required. Anyone who wants to play piano and create their own 'soothing sounds' can do so. All that's required is knowledge of a few chords and the willingness to try."
Traditionally, piano lessons consist of a live teacher, a method book, and weekly visits that include back and forth trips on the highway. The Internet is changing all this as more and more are searching for what they want online.
Weiss, who also teaches privately has this to say…
"The Yellow Pages used to be the first thing prospective students reached for when thinking about taking piano lessons. Not anymore. Thanks to the Internet, anyone can find what they're looking for. They can also find many non-traditional types of instruction that simply don't exist in the brick and mortar world."
For those interested, Mr. Weiss is currently offering a half-off special at his website http://www.Quiescencemusic.com
