Piano Affirmations? Self-Talk Statements Help Creatively Blocked Students
Feeling blocked at the piano? FREE Mp3 from pianist/composer Edward Weiss may be just what you need!
The writer of the affirmations, pianist/composer Edward Weiss has this to say about it:
"I find that many adults who have been raised in the classical tradition want a freer approach then what they may have been exposed to. So I created these affirmations to help them understand how to easily improvise and play piano in the New Age style. Many of my students find them to be extremely helpful in letting go of internal criticism. Once they get the 'process over product approach' the rest is all downhill."
Asked whether New Age piano can replace classical training, Mr. Weiss responds:
"Of course not. Classical training helps with technique and this can only help students as they learn to loosen their grip on note reading and focus in on self-expression - an area many want to explore but are fearful of doing. This Mp3 helps them do that."
The free Mp3 'Affirmations for New Age Piano Playing' is available now at http://quiescencemusic.com/
