D1SoftballNews.com Weekly Top 25 Softball Poll

 
OMAHA, Neb. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- D1SoftballNews.com, the online source for college softball news, has released their weekly Top 25 softball poll for the first week of the season.

There is a new No. 1 ranked team as the Florida Gators move up 2 spots.  Previously, the Oklahoma Sooners were ranked No. 1, but their 2-2 performance at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge dropped them to No. 10.

Florida State is No. 2 after the Seminoles rolled to a 5-0 start.  They are followed by Alabama, Arizona, and UCLA to wrap out the top 5.  Auburn moves up to No 6 after they went 3-1, including a win over Oklahoma, in Mexico.

PAC 12 teams Oregon and Washington saw their ranking jump as they both had impressive weekends at their respective tournaments.

As mentioned, Oklahoma fell to 10th, while Michigan fell to No 13 after finishing 3-2 over the opening weekend.  The Wolverines lost to Florida and USF.

Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, Baylor, and Florida Atlantic all dropped out of the polls.  Missouri, Arizona State, California, and Wichita State moved into the top 25 this week.

The D1SoftballNews.com Top 25 poll will be shared weekly throughout the softball season.  The polls is comprised of votes from D1SoftballNews.com staff and writers.

You can see the entire Top 25 poll on our website at https://www.d1softballnews.com/2017-d1-softball-news-pres...

Rob Else
Editor
rob@d1softballnews.com
D1SoftballNews.com
