D1SoftballNews.com Weekly Top 25 Softball Poll - Week 2

D1SoftballNews.com has released its weekly Top 25 softball poll for the second week of the season.

End

-- Florida State rises to No. 1 in the D1SoftballNews.com Weekly 25 Softball Poll. The Seminoles are off to a 10-0 start after sweeping Nebraska and Northwestern in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this past weekend. Florida State pitchers have a team ERA of 0.22 and have only surrendered two earned runs this season.Auburn (9-1) moves up to No. 2. The Tigers only loss this season was in extra innings to Washington.A trio of PAC-12 teams round out the top 5 with Arizona, UCLA, and Oregon.Last seasons National Champion, the Oklahoma Sooners move up to No. 6 after going 4-0 at the Houston Classic. The Sooners are followed by last week's top team, Florida. The Gators went 5-1 last week, losing to Maryland, at the Aquafina Invitational.Alabama, Washington, and Georgia complete the top 10.Pitt, South Carolina, and Wisconsin joined the poll for the first time this season. Pitt is off to a 9-0 start after beating Nebraska and Northwestern this past weekend. South Carolina and Wisconsin are both 8-1.The entire Top 25 can be viewed below and also on our website ( https://www.d1softballnews.com/ weekly-top-25- softball-pol... ).TeamRecord1 Florida State 10-02 Auburn 9-13 Arizona 11-04 UCLA 10-15 Oregon 9-06 Oklahoma 6-27 Florida 10-18 Alabama 7-29 Washington 7-110 Georgia 12-011 Tennessee 9-012 Utah 7-013 Texas A&M 10-014 Minnesota 9-015 LSU 9-116 Louisiana 6-317 James Madison 8-118 Michigan 6-319 Arizona State 9-020 Missouri 5-221 Kentucky 5-422 California 7-123 Pitt 9-024 South Carolina 8-125 Wisconsin 8-1Ole Miss, USF, Florida Atlantic, Fresno State, Wichita State, Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Oregon StateUSF (21), Fresno State (22), and Wichita State (25)