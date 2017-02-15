 
Industry News





D1SoftballNews.com Weekly Top 25 Softball Poll - Week 2

D1SoftballNews.com has released its weekly Top 25 softball poll for the second week of the season.
 
 
OMAHA, Neb. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida State rises to No. 1 in the D1SoftballNews.com Weekly 25 Softball Poll.  The Seminoles are off to a 10-0 start after sweeping Nebraska and Northwestern in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this past weekend.  Florida State pitchers have a team ERA of 0.22 and have only surrendered two earned runs this season.

Auburn (9-1) moves up to No. 2.  The Tigers only loss this season was in extra innings to Washington.

A trio of PAC-12 teams round out the top 5 with Arizona, UCLA, and Oregon.

Last seasons National Champion, the Oklahoma Sooners move up to No. 6 after going 4-0 at the Houston Classic.  The Sooners are followed by last week's top team, Florida.  The Gators went 5-1 last week, losing to Maryland, at the Aquafina Invitational.

Alabama, Washington, and Georgia complete the top 10.

Pitt, South Carolina, and Wisconsin joined the poll for the first time this season. Pitt is off to a 9-0 start after beating Nebraska and Northwestern this past weekend.  South Carolina and Wisconsin are both 8-1.

The entire Top 25 can be viewed below and also on our website (https://www.d1softballnews.com/weekly-top-25-softball-pol...).

RankTeamRecord
1  Florida State  10-0
2  Auburn  9-1
3  Arizona  11-0
4  UCLA  10-1
5  Oregon  9-0
6  Oklahoma  6-2
7  Florida  10-1
8  Alabama  7-2
9  Washington  7-1
10  Georgia  12-0
11  Tennessee  9-0
12  Utah  7-0
13  Texas A&M  10-0
14  Minnesota  9-0
15  LSU  9-1
16  Louisiana  6-3
17  James Madison  8-1
18  Michigan  6-3
19  Arizona State  9-0
20  Missouri  5-2
21  Kentucky  5-4
22  California  7-1
23  Pitt  9-0
24  South Carolina  8-1
25  Wisconsin  8-1

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Ole Miss, USF, Florida Atlantic, Fresno State, Wichita State, Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Oregon State

DROPPED OUT:
USF (21), Fresno State (22), and Wichita State (25)

