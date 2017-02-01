 
D1SoftballNews.com Preseason Top 25

 
OMAHA, Neb. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- D1SoftballNews.com, the home for college softball on the internet, has announced their 2017 preseason Top 25 softball poll.

The Oklahoma Sooners were the preseason #1 ranked team according to the website.  The Sooners are the defending National Champions and return Paige Parker who was the Big 12 Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player of the Women's College World Series.

Florida Sate, Florida, Michigan and Arizona round out the top 5.  Followed by Alabama, UCAL, Tennessee, Georgia and Utah.

D1SoftballNews.com Top-10

1. Oklahoma

2. Florida State

3.  Florida

4.  Michigan

5.  Arizona

6.   Alabama

7.  UCLA

8.  Tennessee

9.  Georgia

10.  Utah

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) had the most teams in the poll with eight schools represented.  The Pac 12 conference was close behind with five schools in the top 25.

The D1 Softball News Top 25 poll will be shared weekly throughout the softball season.  The poll is comprised of votes from selected D1SoftballNews.com staff and writers.

You can see the entire Top 25 poll on our website at https://www.d1softballnews.com/2017-d1-softball-news-pres...

Media Contact
Rob Else
402.590.5586
rob@d1softballnews.com
End
Source:D1SoftballNews.com
Email:***@d1softballnews.com Email Verified
Tags:Softball, Fastpitch, Ncaa
Industry:Sports
Location:Omaha - Nebraska - United States
Subject:Surveys
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
