D1SoftballNews.com latest Top 25 College Softball Poll
D1SoftballNews.com has released its weekly Top 25 softball poll for the third week of the college season.
Last week's No. 1 ranked team, Florida State, falls to No. 3 after going 4-1-1 at the Mary Nutter Classic. The Seminoles lost to Texas A&M and tied Michigan. There wins included a 1-0 game over No. 4 Arizona and a 2-1 victory over No. 6 UCLA.
Rising up to No. 2 is the Florida Gators. The Gators move up after a perfect 5-0 weekend. The Gators had fallen from the top spot after losing to Maryland a couple of weeks ago.
Pac 12 schools Arizona and Oregon round out the top 5. Arizona was 4-1 at the Mary Nutter Classic with their only loss to Florida State. The Wildcats are 15-1 on the year. Oregon remained undefeated at the Hawaii Invitational.
The biggest jump of the week was No. 6 Texas A&M. The Aggies move into the top 10 after previously being ranked No. 13. They had a strong showing in the tough Mary Nutter field going a perfect 5-0. This included wins against three ranked teams, Florida State, Arizona State, and Michigan. The Aggies are 15-0 and off to the second best start under head coach Jo Evans.
UCLA takes a small drop after dropping games to Oklahoma and Florida State while Alabama and Washington remain in the same spots.
Oklahoma comes in at No. 10 after losing to Tennessee and Notre Dame.
Besides Texas A&M, the James Madison Dukes had a second largest jump in the polls. The Dukes were 4-1 this week. The lone loss was 4-0 to Auburn, which James Madison turned around and beat 1-0 on Sunday behind the outstanding pitching of Megan Good
At the bottom of the Top 25, Ole Miss finds there way in at No. 23. The Rebels are 12-2 on the season with an offense that has been about as good as anyones.
Missouri dropped from the Top 25 after going 2-3 over the weekend. The Tigers lost to Nebraska (2-10), Texas (11-5) and UC Santa Barbara (4-10) which dropped them to 7-5.
The entire poll can be viewed on our website
