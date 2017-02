AscendTMS Announces A Powerful New Accounting Module With New Features Not Seen In Any Other TMS

The New Powerful Accounting Module Is Included At No Cost For All AscendTMS Subscribers

Chris Parker

InMotion Global Inc. / AscendTMS

InMotion Global Inc. / AscendTMS

-- InMotion Global, Inc. announced today that AscendTMS, the world's most popular transportation management software (TMS) for freight brokers, assets based carriers, and shippers, has added a powerful yet easy to use accounting module to their industry leading AscendTMS software platform.The new accounting module is included with AscendTMS at no extra cost.The accounting module offers a range of features and services not found in any other TMS software, such as:· Included real-timeintegration· Includedandintegration· Included(real-time funding once a load is completed)· Included(real-time funding once a load is completed)· Included(Online Payments. No Paper. Includes Quick Pay)· Includedand· IncludedTim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "Accounting can be confusing and complex, but it's perhaps the most important part of any business. So, we built this new module to provide a powerful yet easy to use accounting experience that did not cost anything to access for our thousands of customers. So far, we have received great accolades for this accomplishment. With AscendTMS, logistics accounting has never been easier for anyone using a TMS software platform to manage their logistics business."In addition to the new accounting module, AscendTMS is the only TMS to offer fully customizable dispatch management screens, free document management, complete fleet, asset, and driver management, IFTA tax reporting for assets, full brokerage management, seamless cash funding on completed loads, free customer credit reports, carrier and driver qualification, full reporting, connection to 53 load boards, user role management, branch and agent management, a free truckload rate index, driver pay and settlement, free route and load optimization, free customization, driver texting from the TMS (with replies), EDI connectivity, a driver payment portal, and much more.AscendTMS will manage any trucking business, freight brokerage business, or shipping operation, and the Basic subscription is always free (forever), and the Premium subscription is only $49 per month per user,, with no setup fees, no license fees, no support fees, no training fees, no add-on fees, and no maintenance fees. Users can start immediately at www.TheFreeTMS.com . There are no downloads, no installs, no hardware, no setup, and no wait.InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, to manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS®is 100% free to use, requires no upfront fees, no annual license cost, requires no downloads or installations, is mobile certified, and provides enterprise level TMS features to manage and operate any logistics operation. AscendTMS®is the world's leading cloud based freight brokerage software, trucking software, and shipping software, and is currently the world's fastest growing and most widely used TMS solution. InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com