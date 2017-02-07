News By Tag
AscendTMS Announces A Powerful New Accounting Module With New Features Not Seen In Any Other TMS
The New Powerful Accounting Module Is Included At No Cost For All AscendTMS Subscribers
The new accounting module is included with AscendTMS at no extra cost.
The accounting module offers a range of features and services not found in any other TMS software, such as:
· Included real-time QuickBooks Online integration
· Included QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Enterprise integration
· Included Carrier Factoring (real-time funding once a load is completed)
· Included Broker Factoring (real-time funding once a load is completed)
· Included Carrier Payment Portal (Online Payments. No Paper. Includes Quick Pay)
· Included Batch Invoicing and Batch Settlement
· Included Email invoices with appended load documents / POD images
Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "Accounting can be confusing and complex, but it's perhaps the most important part of any business. So, we built this new module to provide a powerful yet easy to use accounting experience that did not cost anything to access for our thousands of customers. So far, we have received great accolades for this accomplishment. With AscendTMS, logistics accounting has never been easier for anyone using a TMS software platform to manage their logistics business."
In addition to the new accounting module, AscendTMS is the only TMS to offer fully customizable dispatch management screens, free document management, complete fleet, asset, and driver management, IFTA tax reporting for assets, full brokerage management, seamless cash funding on completed loads, free customer credit reports, carrier and driver qualification, full reporting, connection to 53 load boards, user role management, branch and agent management, a free truckload rate index, driver pay and settlement, free route and load optimization, free customization, driver texting from the TMS (with replies), EDI connectivity, a driver payment portal, and much more.
AscendTMS will manage any trucking business, freight brokerage business, or shipping operation, and the Basic subscription is always free (forever), and the Premium subscription is only $49 per month per user, for everything, with no setup fees, no license fees, no support fees, no training fees, no add-on fees, and no maintenance fees. Users can start immediately at www.TheFreeTMS.com. There are no downloads, no installs, no hardware, no setup, and no wait.
About InMotion Global: InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, to manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS®
Contact
Chris Parker
InMotion Global Inc. / AscendTMS
***@inmotionglobal.com
End
