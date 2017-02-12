 
Collision Centers in Tampa - How to Choose

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Collision centers in are not all the same.  Some collision centers are only about volume and not about the quality.  In the Tampa area, 5 out of 6 collision repair centers are not even legal.  Due to fraudulent repair shops, there is a lot of misconceptions of where the best collision repair shops are.  Most reputable collision centers work with insurance companies and have the correct licensing and zoning for their establishment. For safe and quality repairs, read these pointers prior to selecting a collision center in Tampa.

Certifications have a large impact on quality and safety.  Collision centers that have certifications in auto body repairs, collision repairs, welding, sealing, safety, sheet metal and aluminum are usually a good sign that someone has the proper training.  Collision repairs need to be safe and correct to ensure that a vehicle can withstand another collision and still have the same crash ratings as before the collision repairs were performed.  Certifications may include various auto body groups including I-Car and ASE.

Zoning is also important.  As per EPA regulations, a collision center is supposed to meet the correct zoning guidelines.  Otherwise, this collision center is illegally painting vehicles.  EPA regulations are designed to control the amounts of pollutants into the environment as well as keep a safe working environment.

Licensing is crucial for any collision center in Tampa.  Florida Department of Agriculture requires licensing as well as county and city licenses.  Some collision centers don't even have a business license.  This can be a good sign of a shop that may not be around to stand behind a warranty in the future.  Verify that the desired collision repair shop is properly licensed.

Reviews online can be very helpful when trying to feel out a good repair shop.  Any auto body or collision center can be verified by looking at Google, Bing or Yelp reviews.  Extreme cases may even require a check with the DOA and the BBB.  Considering the shop can help prevent poor workmanship and help you get a quality and safe collision repair.  Not all collision centers paint or repair vehicles the same therefore, it is imperative that you do a little homework and verify your collision center prior to allowing them to work on your vehicle.

For more information on a quality collision center in Tampa, visit http://collisioncentertampa.com or http://guysautomotive.com

Page Updated Last on: Feb 12, 2017
