 
News By Tag
* Tuneup
* Tampa Tuneup
* Tuneup Tampa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120


Tuneup and PCV Valve Service by Guy's Automotive in Tampa FL

 
 
pcv tuneup tampa guys automotive
pcv tuneup tampa guys automotive
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tuneup
Tampa Tuneup
Tuneup Tampa

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Tampa - Florida - US

TAMPA, Fla. - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The  FL push for fuel economy has the benefit of using less gas as well as fewer emissions in our local Tampa tuneup environment. Cars and trucks run cleaner than ever with a proper tuneup.

Many people in the Tampa area may not realize that the first federally mandated pollution control device was in 1960: the pcv valve.

'PCV' stands for Positive Crankcase Ventilation. The crankcase is the lower part of the engine where the crankshaft is housed and where the engine oil lives. When fuel is burned in the engine some of the explosive gases from combustion squeeze past the pistons and down into the crankcase.

Now this gas is about 70 percent unburned fuel. If it were allowed to remain in the crankcase, it would contaminate the oil and quickly turn it to sludge. Sludge is like Vaseline and clogs passages in the engine leading to damage.

Also, the pressure build up would blow out seals and gaskets. In the old days, there was just a hose that vented the crankcase out into the air. Obviously, not good for the environment.

Enter the PCV valve. It's a small, one-way valve that lets out the gases from the crankcase, and routes them back into the air intake system where can be re-burned in the engine.

As you might imagine, the valve gets gummed up over time. If you skip oil changes now and then, the PCV valve gets gummed up even faster. If the PCV valve is sticking you could have oil leaks. Fortunately, the PCV valve is very inexpensive to replace. Some can even be checked for function by your technician.

Manufacturer's usually recommend they be changed somewhere between twenty and fifty thousand miles usually during a tuneup. Unfortunately, PCV valve replacement is left out of some owner's manuals, so you may need to ask your service advisor.

Come down to Guy's Automotive and have us take a look at the condition of your PCV valve and tuneup status  to ensure you are running at top efficiency. Just come by our service station in Tampa, FL 33604, or give us a call at 813-353-1537 or 813-975-9307. Guy's Automotive in Tampa FL 33613 - 33614 we can install quality NAPA replacement parts. Visit us at http://GuysAutomotive.com or http://TuneUpTampa.com for more information.

Contact
Guy's Automotive
Service/Auto Repair/Tuneup/Collision/Body Shop
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Guy's Automotive
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Tuneup, Tampa Tuneup, Tuneup Tampa
Industry:Automotive
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Auto repair Tampa by Guy's Automotive PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share