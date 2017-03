Engine Fuel Injector Cleaning in Tampa FL by Guy's Automotive

injector cleaning engine service guys automotive t

--. Your engine control computer tells the fuel injector how much fuel to deliver as well as the precise time it should be delivered. Of course this happens thousands of times a minute.High temperatures under your hood and variations in Tampa gas quality cause fuel injectors to be fouled with wax, dirt, water, additives and carbon. Your engine's fuel injectors can become partially clogged, preventing them from delivering the proper amount of fuel at the correct pressure.We can perform a full fuel injection service for you at Guy's Automotive in which the fuel injectors are cleaned so that they operate properly and deliver the right amount of fuel at the right time.Engine repairs will be less frequent when fuel injectors work properly. A great running engine with good fuel injectors has a far better chance to last than an engine with excessive clogged fuel injectors running. When the fuel injectors misfire, the stress to the engine increases thus causing the engine to work harder.FL drivers should remember that proper maintenance of their fuel system means that they will spend less on gas in Thonotosassa, enjoy strong performance and prevent costly repairs down the road.At Guy's Automotive in Tampa FL (33604) we install. Give us a call at 813-353-1537 or 813-975-9307. To learn more visit http://guysautomotive.com or http://enginerepairtampa.com