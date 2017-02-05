 
Powhatan Chamber of Commerce Announces Patrick McFadden as Speaker for February Event

Patrick McFadden on How to Generate a Flood of New Business by Referral
 
 
Powhatan County Chamber of Commerce
Powhatan County Chamber of Commerce
 
RICHMOND, Va. - Feb. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Patrick McFadden, owner and marketing consultant at Indispensable Marketing, will speak at the February 2016 Powhatan Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon in Powhatan, Virginia.

During this "must-attend" event, Patrick will be taking his marketing concepts and applying them specifically to Referral Programs for this special presentation. Don't miss this no frills presentation as Patrick reveals the secret that any business owner and organization can employ to start generating new business from their referral program.

"There are certain special people who come into our lives bringing the ability to look at issues just a bit differently. They are able to come at issues with a 90-degrees different perspective. In the course of doing that, they challenge our assumptions and change our perspectives. Patrick McFadden is one of these special people. Give yourself a gift and spend 30-minutes exploring your world through Patrick's creative mind. You will find you time well spent.," said R Rushton Paul, J.D., SPHR, a local business owner.

Patrick presentation is two part series that the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce plans to organize but this presentation will be held Thursday, February 16, 11:30am - 1:00pm, County Seat Restaurant, 3883 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, VA. Event registration is required in order to participate in this event--you can register now at http://powhatanchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/m...

Patrick is currently involved in a number of marketing projects with local small business brands. His newsletter is known as one of the most educational and informative for service based businesses in the world. Find more information about Patrick at http://indispensablemarketing.com/

