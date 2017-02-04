News By Tag
Machine Vision Products to demonstrate Flexible AOI Solutions at IPC APEX EXPO 2017
Machine Vision Products (MVP), a leader in Automated Optical Inspection will be demonstrating AOI solutions for SMT and Microelectronics, 3D AOI and advanced software productsat IPC APEX EXPO 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center from February 14 to 16. MVP is exhibiting at Booth #2509.
MVP is a recognized leader in AOI technology with a wide range of advanced solutions delivered for SMT, Microelectronics and Packaging customers. MVP continues to base their operations for innovative design, development and manufacturing in Carlsbad, California at their Corporate Headquarters. All of MVP's AOI systems are made in the USA.
Flexible Inspection Solutions
MVP is demonstrating its true flexibility across all its range of SMT and Microelectronics AOI products.
All MVP AOI solutions are capable of hosting multiple different sensor technologies based on a customer's inspection criteria.
A diversified range of complex inspections can be resolved efficiently with the MVP toolbox including a fusion of different sensors, multiple image acquisition under different illumination settings and powerful algorithm that can be chained together in order to provide top performance in terms of false accepts and false rejects.
At IPC Apex 2017 MVP will demonstrate SMT inspection capability to 01005 component size and complex inspections including BGA, Coplanarity, 3D AOI, Pin Height Inspection, Ultra-Small Components and other applications.
All of MVP's sensor resolutions are scalable from 10um to 1.5um for SMT and Microelectronics.
Unique Inspection Solutions
MVP's expert team will be available to discuss unique inspection solutions during the IPC APEX EXPO.
The MVP 850 platform will be configured to demonstrate the widest range of applications due to MVP's advanced toolbox of solutions. With resolution and repeatability, a critical factor, the 850G can be configured with pixel sizes down to 1um.
3D AOI
MVP will be demonstrating 3D AOI. The MVP approach to 3D AOI utilizes the combination of both 2D and 3D AOI technologies bringing the advantages of high speed and superior defect coverage for complex defects. MVP's advanced software tools are the key to taking advantage of each of the sensors. Combined with MVP's ease of use software utilities ePro and Validate, it is now possible to attain the highest levels of defect coverage with MVP's latest suite of inspection utilities.
The advanced 3D is truly flexible allowing users to select to use 3D on specific component types or individual reference designators, while maintaining traditional high speed operation.
Traceability Products and Image Archiving
MVP is also a provider of software solutions that extend the power of our AOI technologies to provide advanced traceability options for our customers.
MVP will be demonstrating its AutoNetworker, a centralized database with the flexibility to be configured for a host of data mining options. For SMT and Microelectronics, both measurement and pass/fail data can be stored for every product, from every lot or work order and scalable dependent on the customer's requirements. Data can be retained based on a customer's own requirements from short term to endless data collection.
AutoNetworker is a valuable tool designed with the ability to quickly create reports for quality managers, operation managers and process engineers via a web-based interface accessible from any intranet location.
A significant new development to be demonstrated by MVP is the new Image Archiving capability of the AutoNetworker. Providing the ability to save every defect image detected by multiple AOI machines MVP now provide a scalable solution for Image Archiving, For critical processes where quality is of critical nature the ability to provide visual traceability as well as data traceability is essential. MVP now delivers that capability.
For additional information on MVP, please visit us at www.machinevisionproducts.com or visit us at Booth #2509 at IPC APEX EXPO 2017 where we can discuss your application requirements.
For further information, contact:
Email: sales@visionpro.com
Phone: 1-800-260-4MVP or +1-760-438-1138
About Machine Vision Products, Inc.
Machine Vision Products is a market innovator and leader in imaging technologies for Surface Mount, Microelectronics and Packaging Technologies. Machine Vision Products provide solutions for both commercial and military applications. Machine Vision Products operate globally with direct operations in the US, China, Malaysia and the UK, with additional representation in countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia.
www.machinevisionproducts.com
Contact
Machine Vision Products, Inc
***@visionpro.com
