News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Doctors Orthotics Introduces Neuroma Off-Loading Orthotics For Morton's Neuroma: New Technolgy
New Technology Neuroma Off-Loading Orthotics Will Take The Pressure Off The Origin Of Morton's Neuroma
Our Custom Orthotics feature new technology Neuroma Off-Loading which removes the pressure from the origin of the Morton's Neuroma. By definition, Off-Loading is the redistribution of weight away from the problem site.
Our state of the art Metatarsal Transverse Arch Support is provided at the surgical neck of the involved metatarsal bones thereby spreading the involved tissues and allowing the symptoms of Morton's Neuroma to dissipate. Orthotics are always the best option for conservative care! Surgery is always a last resort!
Doctors' Orthotics will provide relief of pain from this syndrome with specially modified Custom Orthotics.
Doctors Orthotics has developed a unique system that will enable everyone to have the benefits of Custom Orthotics at a fraction of the cost. Physicians have prescribed custom orthotics for many years and patients routinely pay $400, to $500, to $600 or more for the examination, fitting, and the actual orthotics themselves. But now, Doctors Orthotics makes it possible for everyone to buy factory direct and save hundreds of dollars.
We have literally helped thousands of people with their foot problems to achieve their maximum endurance in running, standing, and walking. We are so sure we can help you, we offer a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee.
Visit our website: https://doctorsorthotics.com/
###
About Doctors Orthotics
Doctors Orthotics, based in San Diego, California, has over 40 years experience as one of the nation's leading orthotic laboratories specializing in the manufacture of running, walking, sports, and dress orthotics. Since 1972, we have literally helped thousands of people with their foot problems to achieve their maximum endurance in running, standing, and walking. We are so sure we can help you, we offer a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee. We have helped thousands of people with their foot problems to achieve their maximum endurance in standing, walking, and running.
Contact
Doctors Orthotics
***@doctorsorthotics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse