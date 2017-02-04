 
Industry News





Doctors Orthotics Introduces PF Off-Loading Orthotics For Plantar Fasciitis: New Technology

New Technology PF Off-Loading Orthotics Will Take The Pressure Off The Origin Of Plantar Fasciitis
 
 
Custom Orthotics For Plantar Fasciitis Featuring PF Off-Loading
Custom Orthotics For Plantar Fasciitis Featuring PF Off-Loading
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Plantar Fasciitis, often referred to or known as arch pain, heel pain or heel spur syndrome. Plantar Fasciitis is one of the most common and easily treated foot problems.

Plantar Fasciitis is a painful condition within the foot which causes stabbing, burning pain in the heel area.  Many times, people who suffer from Plantar Fasciitis feel the most pain early in the morning, or after any activity that involves running or jogging.

Our Custom Orthotics feature new technology PF Off-Loading which removes the pressure from the origin of the Plantar Fasciitis, Arch Pain, Heel Pain and Heel Spurs.

Doctors Orthotics has a full selection of Custom Orthotics for Plantar Fasciitis, Arch Pain, Heel Pain and Heel Spurs. All of our Custom Orthotics For Plantar Fasciitis feature PF Off-Loading Technology.

We have literally helped thousands of people with their foot problems to achieve their maximum endurance in running, standing, and walking. Our Custom  Orthotics feature a Lifetime Warranty on breakage.

Visit our website at: https://doctorsorthotics.com/product-category/orthotics-f...

# # #

About Doctors Orthotics

Doctors Orthotics, based in San Diego, California, has over 40 years experience as one of the nation's leading orthotic laboratories specializing in the manufacture of running, walking, sports, and dress orthotics. Since 1972, we have literally helped thousands of people with their foot problems to achieve their maximum endurance in running, standing, and walking. We have helped thousands of people with their foot problems to achieve their maximum endurance in standing, walking, and running.

Contact
Doctors Orthotics
***@doctorsorthotics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@doctorsorthotics.com Email Verified
Tags:Orthotics Plantar Fasciitis, Custom Orthotics, Orthotics
Industry:Health
Location:San Diego - California - United States
