 
News By Tag
* Saas
* Startup
* Veelo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Veelo Adds San Francisco Office to Better Serve Bay Area Clients

 
 
Veelo SF Office
Veelo SF Office
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Veelo, announced that the company is adding an office location in San Francisco, California.

CEO Chanin Ballance says, "We are excited to add this additional office space located at 555 Clay Street in San Francisco.  It reflects our growth and improves our ability to serve the many tech clients we have in Northern California. "

Veelo focuses on delivering the best in class sales enablement platform, leading to increased performance by sales teams and customer facing employees.  The Veelo platform is easy to use and integrates with the most common B2B systems and tools used by companies today. It helps salespeople quickly find sales and marketing content using a proprietary machine-learning algorithm, and it delivers short bursts of coaching and knowledge just in time, making sellers more effective.

Ballance notes, "Improving sales performance is a high priority for many organizations and the industry that support these initiatives is a high growth area.  Veelo has experienced 100% year over year growth and continues to expand within the technology, services and manufacturing verticals."

Notable Veelo customers include Google, Rubrik, Coudability, TE Connectivity and more.

About Veelo
Veelo (http://www.veeloinc.com/) helps companies improve sales performance by delivering timely content and simple coaching tailored to each rep, sales stage and prospect.  Veelo is the only system that combines brain science and a machine learning to deliver the perfect talking points, content and coaching to increase sales productivity and and win rates.

www.veeloinc.com  Follow:  @veeloinc

End
Source:
Email:***@crusadercommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Saas, Startup, Veelo
Industry:Software
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Veelo News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share