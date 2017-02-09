Veelo Adds San Francisco Office to Better Serve Bay Area Clients

Veelo SF Office

Contact

Julie Dunn

***@crusadercommunications.com Julie Dunn

End

-- Veelo, announced that the company is adding an office location in San Francisco, California.CEO Chanin Ballance says, "We are excited to add this additional office space located at 555 Clay Street in San Francisco. It reflects our growth and improves our ability to serve the many tech clients we have in Northern California. "Veelo focuses on delivering the best in class sales enablement platform, leading to increased performance by sales teams and customer facing employees. The Veelo platform is easy to use and integrates with the most common B2B systems and tools used by companies today. It helps salespeople quickly find sales and marketing content using a proprietary machine-learning algorithm, and it delivers short bursts of coaching and knowledge just in time, making sellers more effective.Ballance notes, "Improving sales performance is a high priority for many organizations and the industry that support these initiatives is a high growth area. Veelo has experienced 100% year over year growth and continues to expand within the technology, services and manufacturing verticals."Notable Veelo customers include Google, Rubrik, Coudability, TE Connectivity and more.www.veeloinc.com Follow:@veeloinc