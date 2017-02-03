News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Earn 18 CEUs for Reiki I Certification Training at The Tree of Health Center
The Reiki I Certification Training covers Reiki history and principles, a discussion session, the seven essential chakras, essential meditations to become one with Reiki, Reiki hand position, self-healing, individual attunement, and a basic workshop for giving and receiving a complete Reiki session.
Master Teacher Linda Mitchell states, "Reiki is known as energy medicine. It is intelligent and knows exactly what it needs to do to heal mental, emotional, physical and spiritual dis-ease or conditions. The importance of teaching Reiki is to ensure that healers have the best education, knowledge and understanding when working with energy medicine. I want my students to be well versed in the Reiki principles. They will understand what energy medicine is and the power of intention, and behold the ethics of the Reiki profession. This will bring energy healers another step closer to being taken seriously and accepted into mainstream medicine and into the heart of our community."
All Reiki I students must attend the full 20-hour training and prove their treatment proficiency under the supervision of Master Teacher Linda Mitchell to qualify for Level II of Reiki.
"I love teaching Reiki to students who are interested or curious about healing themselves or others. I want to ensure that anyone learning Reiki has a positive initiation that will leave a lasting impression, and will help to empower them in the choices they make along their life's journey," says Linda.
Linda Mitchell is the Founder and Director of TTOHC. She is a Licensed Practical Nurse, trained through the County College of Morris, Board Certified through the National Certification Board For Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork, and a CranioSacral Therapist trained through Upledger International. She earned her Master Reiki Teacher credential through International Reiki / Seichim Master Teacher Suhail Jarroush, Ph.D., founder and director of the Reiki Center of America. Linda firmly believes it is necessary to blend natural and modern Medicine.
Reiki I Certification Training takes place on Friday, February 17th, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18th, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 19th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The fee is $250. To register for, go to http://tree-
About The Tree of Health Center
The Tree of Health Center, located at 55 Newton Sparta Rd, Unit 107, Newton, N.J., is a health and wellness center dedicated to bridging the gap between modern and natural medicine, with a strong focus on noninvasive practices and prevention. The Tree of Health Center's team of unique healthcare specialists is passionate about health, growth and wellbeing. The Tree of Health Center is helping to create a sustainable future for the health and welfare of the worldwide community. The team of teachers and practitioners listen and communicate with integrity. They are committed to sustaining unity in values and truthful compassion in helping others, all within a meaningful and safe environment filled with love, joy and healing. Visit www.tree-health.com for current updates, events and to join the healing community.
Contact
Debra M. Hollinrake
***@tree-health.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse