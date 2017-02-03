AURES makes an educated choice. A new partnership with ami increases focus on schools and colleges

Global EPoS hardware manufacturer AURES Technologies has extended its relationship with JONAS Software Group by engaging with ami Education Solutions, its provider of cashless payment & identity software to all levels of educational establishment.

Yuno EPoS from AURES Technologies

End

-- AURES Technologies has announced a recently-concluded partnership with specialist software house ami Education Solutions. This relationship will see AURES' PC-based touchscreen EPoS terminals sold as part of packaged solution to primary and secondary schools, HE colleges and universities throughout the UK.ami Education's Sales Manager, Luke Woods, comments: "We became aware that AURES was partnering with sister companies within our Group so thought it was time we sat down with them. What we discovered is that their hardware, particularly the new Yuno touchscreen terminal, is ideal for our customer base."Prior to concluding this agreement, ami Education had supplied its solution on Posiflex terminals. "The machines need to work in a heavy-duty environment. Whilst usage is more evenly spread throughout the day in universities, schools and colleges they are hammered at break and lunch times!" he observes.Adds Tamara Haslam, Corporate Executive at AURES Technologies, who negotiated the partnership:"Working with ami will open the door to a new market. Many of the new payment technologies that we're working on are ideal for the education sector, so there are some good synergies to be exploited for both parties."ami Education offers a suite of fully integrated contactless card and biometric technologies. Its two principal solutions, transact and infinity+, will run in future on AURES Yunos and are:is accredited technically by all major MIS systems and links to all online payment providers. It provides cashless catering, identity management and registration, along with the broadest range of user provisioning software to schools and colleges across the UK and internationally. In addition to all the benefits of cashless catering, infinity+ can fully integrate other systems from around the school, to allow a single card or fingerprint to operate all.is also accredited technically by all major MIS systems and links in to online payments but is web-hosted cashless catering software designed to be used in a primary school environment. The meal ordering and registration features make these daily tasks easier for classroom teachers and also interactive for the children. It is hosted on the cloud which gives added security, disaster recovery and automatic updates for the schools.many features (technology, ergonomics, flexibility and design) make it good value for money and a sensible long-term POS investment. This compact, stylish yet robust machine delivers reliable performance thanks to a Broadwell i3 or Bay Trail J1900 processor and an SSD as standard. Multiple mounting options are offered. The low-energy, water- and dust-proof Yuno thrives in harsh settings where food spills, knocks and sticky fingers can otherwise take their toll on machine efficiency.Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext since 1999, the AURES Group manufactures EPOS systems and related peripherals. This PC-based hardware and open-system equipment provides management and till functions to all points-of-sale and points-of-service, including specialist food and non-food stores, retail outlets, superstores and catering and hospitality.With corporate sales of €76.2 million for 2016, AURES has global presence, with its head office in France, subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia and the USA - and a network of distributors and resellers in 50+ countries.In 2016, the Group received the BFM Award of the Export Performance of the year.ami Education is one of a constantly-growing number of companies run within the Jonas Software Group, which in turn, is one of seven operating groups of Constellation Software Inc. As a company, ami Education benefits from the operational and financial support of the Jonas Software Group.ami Education ranks as one of UK's leading providers of cashless catering and identity management solutions to the education sector. We offer a suite of fully integrated contactless card and biometric technologies designed to exceed the needs of schools and colleges now and in the future.With over 20 years' experience delivering software, ami Education understands the impact on day-to-day business of implementing a new school or college solution so it works closely with its clients to ensure its system causes minimal disruption on implementation but maximum benefit when installed.