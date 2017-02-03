Bulgin launches M-Series automation interconnects

Bulgin has launched a new range of industrial automation components which have been designed to offer flexible connectivity solutions for a variety of rugged automation applications.

End

-- Bulgin has launched a new range of industrial automation components which have been designed to offer flexible connectivity solutions for a variety of rugged automation applications. The M-Series interconnects includes a range of sizes and pin configurations – from 3 to 19 pins – and is designed for use in industries requiring exceptionally reliable and robust connections, from automotive production and machine building to food and beverage processing. A variety of connector types and keying options are available, including A-, B- and D-coded configurations. In addition to straight and right-angled field installable versions, Bulgin's M5, M8 and M12 variants also offer PVC/PUR overmolded cable options to provide end-to-end automation connectivity for almost any situation.To find out more about the M-Series interconnects, go to www.bulgin.com.For more information about Bulgin products, please contact:Broers Building, JJ Thomson Avenue, Cambridge, CB3 0FA, UKTel: +44 (0)1223 371 000