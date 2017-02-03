News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bulgin launches M-Series automation interconnects
Bulgin has launched a new range of industrial automation components which have been designed to offer flexible connectivity solutions for a variety of rugged automation applications.
To find out more about the M-Series interconnects, go to www.bulgin.com.
For more information about Bulgin products, please contact:
Broers Building, JJ Thomson Avenue, Cambridge, CB3 0FA, UK
Tel: +44 (0)1223 371 000
www.bulgin.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse