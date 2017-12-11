News By Tag
If Women Lost Right to Speak, Johnson Amendment Would Spark Outrage
Robert Bakke: "Johnson Amendment is a dinosaur soon to be extinct."
Bakke is referring to legislation that was introduced back in 1954 when Texas Senator, Lyndon Johnson, was fighting to retain his senate seat. While being challenged by Texan, Dudley Dougherty (who was being supported by a non-profit organization)
Bakke insists that America's power and prosperity was a direct result of keeping Biblical principles at the forefront. "Check the debt clock and you'll see that violating the 1st Amendment rights of pastors has only made us weaker," says Bakke, "The Bible says 'a nation shall never borrow' but when you muzzle pastors you end up 20-trillion in debt."
Bakke knows a few things about power and prosperity. He is a jet pilot, a black belt, a local NASCAR Driver, an Amazon #1 best-selling author and was running a multi-million dollar company by the age of 24. "The Johnson Amendment is a dinosaur," says Bakke, "And soon to be extinct."
About Robert Bakke
Robert Bakke is jet captain and aerobatic flight instructor, a black belt and regional champion, an Amazon #1 best-selling author, a race car driver, and a ski instructor. He was running a multi-million dollar company by the age of 24. Bakke moved on to captain jet aircraft and coach people into their highest level of performance.
