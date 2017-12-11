If Women Lost Right to Speak, Johnson Amendment Would Spark Outrage

Robert Bakke: "Johnson Amendment is a dinosaur soon to be extinct."

-- Amazon #1 ranked author, Robert Bakke, says a political power-play made by Lyndon Johnson back in 1954 unconstitutionally violated the 1Amendment right of pastors. "Don't take this lightly," says Bakke, "Can you imagine the firestorm if Lyndon Johnson had targeted women or people of color?"Bakke is referring to legislation that was introduced back in 1954 when Texas Senator, Lyndon Johnson, was fighting to retain his senate seat. While being challenged by Texan, Dudley Dougherty (who was being supported by a non-profit organization)Johnson introduced an amendment to the federal tax code, banning charitable organizations from supporting political candidates. The amendment became law, overflowing to prohibit churches and pastors from supporting political candidates. There is no record of any debate around the amendment and no churches or pastors were involved. Violating the law threatens the loss of a church's 501(c)(3) tax exempt status, which immediately threatens to bankrupt most churches.Bakke insists that America's power and prosperity was a direct result of keeping Biblical principles at the forefront. "Check the debt clock and you'll see that violating the 1Amendment rights of pastors has only made us weaker," says Bakke, "The Bible says 'a nation shallborrow' but when you muzzle pastors you end up 20-trillion in debt."Bakke knows a few things about power and prosperity. He is a jet pilot, a black belt, a local NASCAR Driver, an Amazon #1 best-selling author and was running a multi-million dollar company by the age of 24. "The Johnson Amendment is a dinosaur," says Bakke, "And soon to be extinct."Robert Bakke is jet captain and aerobatic flight instructor, a black belt and regional champion, an Amazon #1 best-selling author, a race car driver, and a ski instructor. He was running a multi-million dollar company by the age of 24. Bakke moved on to captain jet aircraft and coach people into their highest level of performance.