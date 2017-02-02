 
Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll Radio Welcomes Lori Rubenstein

Petra and Guest Lori Rubenstein discuss: Healing Relationships through Forgiveness
 
 
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Healing Relationships through Forgiveness

Forgiveness - Join gifted relationship expert, Lori Rubenstein on an unforgettable passage through the forgiveness process. She will mesmerize you with her candor as you explore the Single Biggest Mistake In Trying To Forgive your past partners.

Lori Rubenstein describes herself as a square peg trying to fit into a round hole as a divorce attorney. After 18 years of that very uncomfortable fit, Lori is living out her mission to empower people after stressful relationship breakups. As a forgiveness teacher, divorce coach, and author, Lori coaches on the practical, as well as the spiritual, aspects of forgiveness, acceptance and compassion, teaching that what some call "tragedy" can, in fact, be the soul's greatest gift.

Listeners can enjoy a free gift from Lori:

Audio Book: Forgiveness and Gratitude are like bookends on a life well-lived

http://www.LoriRubenstein.com/Gift

With practice, you can steadily build your forgiveness muscles and live your life in a state of peace and acceptance of all that is and all that comes your way!

You will learn:

• Why gratitude is a practice that can bring peace in all areas of your life

• An overview of the 4 steps in the Living with Forgiveness Process

• How to express gratitude more frequently in your life

• And enjoy Lori's gratitude meditation, which you can listen to daily!


Your Host: Emotional Energy Coach, Petra Nicoll

Petra's trials and tribulations in her own life have inspired her book, Petra's Ashes: A Transcendental Journey (2016 release) and have made her who she is today – a compassionate, insightful and loving being who can help you rise like a phoenix and soar!


Get Petra's FREE Meditation MP3 at www.PetraNicoll.com

