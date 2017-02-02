Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll Radio Welcomes Lori Rubenstein

Petra and Guest Lori Rubenstein discuss: Healing Relationships through Forgiveness

image

Contact

Petra Nicoll, LLC

***@petranicoll.com Petra Nicoll, LLC

End

-- Healing Relationships through ForgivenessForgiveness - Join gifted relationship expert, Lori Rubenstein on an unforgettable passage through the forgiveness process. She will mesmerize you with her candor as you explore the Single Biggest Mistake In Trying To Forgive your past partners.Lori Rubenstein describes herself as a square peg trying to fit into a round hole as a divorce attorney. After 18 years of that very uncomfortable fit, Lori is living out her mission to empower people after stressful relationship breakups. As a forgiveness teacher, divorce coach, and author, Lori coaches on the practical, as well as the spiritual, aspects of forgiveness, acceptance and compassion, teaching that what some call "tragedy" can, in fact, be the soul's greatest gift.Listeners can enjoy a free gift from Lori:Audio Book: Forgiveness and Gratitude are like bookends on a life well-livedhttp://www.LoriRubenstein.com/GiftWith practice, you can steadily build your forgiveness muscles and live your life in a state of peace and acceptance of all that is and all that comes your way!You will learn:• Why gratitude is a practice that can bring peace in all areas of your life• An overview of the 4 steps in the Living with Forgiveness Process• How to express gratitude more frequently in your life• And enjoy Lori's gratitude meditation, which you can listen to daily!Your Host: Emotional Energy Coach, Petra NicollPetra's trials and tribulations in her own life have inspired her book, Petra's Ashes: A Transcendental Journey (2016 release) and have made her who she is today – a compassionate, insightful and loving being who can help you rise like a phoenix and soar!Get Petra's FREE Meditation MP3 at www.PetraNicoll.com