The 5th Annual Unsung Heroes Leadership Awards Dinner Set for March 12, 2017

The Unsung Heroes Leadership Awards, founded by Jeffrey Coprich, Jr. and Jeffrey Coprich, Sr., recognizes men and women for their outstanding commitment to excellence through academic achievement and visionary leadership.
 
 
Unsung Heroes Leadership Awards Dinner
Unsung Heroes Leadership Awards Dinner
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The 5th Annual Unsung Heroes Leadership Awards Dinner, presented by The Inner City Youth Foundation Inc. and LNR Production Studios, will take place Sunday, March 12, 2017, at the opulent Stars On Brand, 417 N Brand Blvd in Glendale. Red carpet: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM and Dinner & Awards from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Tickets are available NOW at http://unsungheroesla2017.ezevent.com/

Unsung Heroes is pleased to recognize our partners: Congresswoman Maxine Waters - 43rd District and Curren D. Price - Councilmember The New 9th District and Amos Young Jr - Director of Policy, Moyo Wazi Foundation and Jabari Ali - Music Supervisor, Shots Fired, Paragon Film Music, LLC, LNR Production Studios,Inner City Youth Foundation, Specialty Events & Catering Divine Creations, Purple Sqrl Printing, Jeff Coprich Jr. Book Club, and Coleman's Wear & Tuxedos, SPMG Media just to name a few.

Sponsorship Opportunities are still available. Please call 424.800.2399

Unsung Heroes Awards is an annual leadership Gala that celebrates the most accomplished men and women who are the top athletic and academic achievers, social visionaries, community organizers, emerging leaders, celebrities and humanitarians.

Jeffrey Coprich, Jr. is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley where he was a star running back and one of 22 players nationwide selected to the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team for dedication to community service. Coprich was honored through his work with The Essence K. Coprich Library, in memory of his sister Essence Coprich who died at age 7 in a family car accident.

Jeffrey Coprich, Sr. is a longtime community activist who co-founded the "Inner City Destiny Awards." Additionally, he is the founder of the "Inner City Youth Foundation," and "LA Inner City Mass Choir" who was featured on Oxygen's "Fix My Choir"starring gospel superstar Deitrick Haddon and Michelle Williams. Confirmed guest appearances and entertainment to be announced soon.

The 2017 Unsung Heroes Award recipients – listed with their category – are:

Adult Honorees

The following adults are being honored for their leadership and courage to help improve the quality of life for all mankind by making a difference in their respective spheres of influence.

CURTIS GARRETT JR. HUMANITARIAN AWARD
Patsy Payne

COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD
Robert Fisher
(Golden Valley High School)

MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Jalonick Davis

PASTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD
George E. Hurtt (Mt. Sinai Church of Los Angeles)

SPORTS ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Curt Sandoval
(Eyewitness News 7)

INAUGURAL ERIC SEATS MUSIC & ARTS AWARD
Ryan Adams/Ron Allen

COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
Kevin Parker ( University of California Berkeley)

CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS AWARD
Stacy Thornton
(Loyola Village Magnet Performing Arts School)

VISIONARY AWARD
Johnathan Curtiss

HUMANITARIAN AWARD
Tyra Brook Henderson

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT AWARD
Fely Sita - Makaba

Student Honorees

The following students are being honored for their exemplary character and honest grit to succeed against all odds.

•Urael Blackshear (Salesian H.S.)

•Nick Pickett (Salesian H.S.)

•Deommodore Lenoir (Salesian H.S.)

•Rahyme Johnson (Salesian H.S.)

•Ajani Johnson (Salesian H.S.)

•Randee Soto (Salesian H.S.)

•Malik Carter (Fairfax H.S.)

•Ebony Christina Lemon (Serrano M.S.)

•Chris Green Jr. (Los Angeles High School)

•Isaiah Haddad (Edison H.S. Fresno, CA)

•Ty Prysock (Salesian H.S.)

•Warren Blackshear (Salesian H.S.)

•Christian Renteria (Salesian H.S.)

•Dallas Branch (Salesian H.S.)

•Emari Smith (Salesian H.S.)

•Dominick Partida (Salesian H.S.)

•Shaylon Goodman (Sussman M.S.)

•Reshay Hammond (Barack Obama Charter School)

•Khloe Thompson (Eastside Christian School)

•Robbie Blosser (Salesian H.S.)

•Kaymen Cureton (Leuzinger H.S.)

•Virshawn Green (Westchester H.S.)

•Jordan Blackman (St. Genevieve H.S.)

•Christopher McCorkle (Bellflower H.S.)

•Andrea Ollie Coprich (Silverado H.S.)

•Trevor Carr (Connections Academy)

JOSHUA EMILE THOMAS GANT AWARD

Enrique Duarte IV

About Jeffrey Coprich Book Club

Jeffrey Coprich, Jr. created the book club to encourage inner-city youngsters to become more capable and enthusiastic readers, giving them a chance to pursue a future in college. He has worked with Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the I Am Foundation and the Los Angeles Unified School District to secure a grant to purchase new books for The Essence K. Coprich Library at 116th Street Elementary School in Los Angeles.

About Inner City Youth Foundation

The Inner City Youth Foundation supports and provides programs and services in the arts, music, entertainment, self-esteem, character building and mentoring. The foundation also provides a Literacy Education Program through the Jeffrey Coprich Book Cluband The Essence K. Coprich Library.

About LNR Production Studio

LNR Production Studio, LLC in Los Angeles, California, is a full-service video/film production company. They offer services for individuals and small businesses. Multi-media company that offers everything from video, photography, VFX, editing; sound design to graphic designs, printing, and DJ services. LNR creates birthday parties, company events, and any other special occasion more entertaining. We provide on-time, on budget, high quality creative services.

About SPMG Media

SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/

Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
