Sprig Electric To Design & Build Electrical Systems For Phase One Of Coleman Highline Office Campus

Coleman Highline – San Jose, CA

-- Sprig Electric, one of the largest electrical contractors in the Bay Area, announced today that it is designing and building the electrical infrastructure for Phase One of the massive Coleman Highline Office Campus in San Jose. The centrally located development is one of the region's premier business sites, and sits next to Avaya Stadium, which Sprig Electric also completed.The initial phase of the project includes wiring two office buildings (one with five floors and the other with six floors) totaling 385,000 square feet. Completion is scheduled for the fall of 2017. Sprig Electric is also completing site work for the initial phase.Sprig Electric's services include the electrical design, the permit drawings, installation of all electrical and fire alarm systems for the two buildings, and installation of private medium voltage power for the campus.The two core and shell office buildings are connected at the third floor by a pedestrian bridge known as the "Highline" walkway, which opens into a large terrace that contains gathering and meetings areas. The Highline walk was inspired by the New York High Line, a widely used public open space in Manhattan.Sprig Electric is installing linear lighting fixtures under the perimeter of the Highline and is using new lighting technology for the pathway lighting of the Highline, such as installing railing LED strips with remote drivers. Sprig Electric is also coordinating the electrical installation for lighting and power needs in precast concrete panels.Coleman Highline includes entitlements for 1.5 million square feet of office space with eight office buildings, as well as a hotel, apartments, and retail space. Hunter Storm Development is the developer. The Concept Architect is Gensler. Devcon Construction is the Design/Build Architect and General Contractor."We are proud to be working on such an iconic project that will offer innovative office design, great collaborative spaces and other amenities to corporate tenants in the region," said Vice President Matt Nelson. "It's a very desirable site with a lot of opportunities to provide a new kind of workplace."Sprig Electric, headquartered in Silicon Valley, is a full-service electrical and data communications contractor that designs and installs electrical, data/communications, and fire alarm systems for a variety of sectors including commercial, residential, educational, life sciences, high-tech, data center, healthcare, institutional, retail, sports, entertainment, hospitality, manufacturing, site development, alternative energy, and energy audit/efficiency. The Sprig Electric Energy Solution Division specializes in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. Services include energy audits/efficiency, along with installation of solar photovoltaic and battery storage systems. Sprig Electric has offices in San Francisco, San Jose and Livermore. For more information, visit Sprig Electric's website at www.sprigelectric.com.