Laboratory Testing Inc. Promotes Technical Professional to Metrology Manager
As Metrology Manager, Rick Gaynor brings years of calibration and testing experience to his new position at Laboratory Testing Inc. and will oversee calibration and dimensional inspection.
Rick brings over 25 years of relevant experience in laboratory testing, electro-mechanical engineering and applications engineering to his new role, including 13 years as general manager of a metrology laboratory at Dayton T. Brown, Inc. He had been employed by LTI since September 2015 as Mechanical Testing Technical Coordinator with responsibility for developing procedures and policies, refurbishing and installing equipment, setting up new capabilities and automating processes.As Metrology Manager, Rick will utilize his extensive work experience to expand services, grow the department and develop customer relationships.
Rick completed his formal education while serving in the United States Air Force. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronics from the Community College of the Air Force in Biloxi, MS. He has a strong background in both military and aerospace testing, and has worked with many other industries as well.
Mike McVaugh, CEO and President of LTI, said, "In the short time that Rick has been with LTI, in the Destructive Testing lab, he has demonstrated a capacity to produce impressive results and to introduce positive changes. We are fortunate to have been able to promote such a qualified and capable candidate from within our own ranks."
Laboratory Testing Inc. was established in 1984 to perform metal testing services and provide certified test reports. Calibration services and certificates of calibration were a natural extension of this line of business as LTI grew into a one-stop lab. Most customers require the Lab's services to meet regulatory requirements, to provide documentation required by their own customers and to answer important business questions.
Today, the testing side of the business includes Mechanical, Fracture Mechanics, Chemical, Metallurgical, Corrosion and Nondestructive Testing, root cause Failure Analysis and a complete inhouse Machine Shop for specimen machining. LTI Metrology performs Dimensional Inspection and is a full-service calibration lab providing services for all types of measuring tools, masters, gauges and pressure, force, torque, electrical, temperature, humidity, mass, vacuum and flow instruments. On-site calibration is available to customers throughout much of the PA, NJ, DE and MD areas in the USA. Repairs are also offered and new instruments are sold at the manufacturers' list prices.
LTI was first accredited by A2LA in 1989 for dimensional inspection and added an A2LA accreditation certificate for calibration services in 2001. The scope of services covered by these accreditations has grown extensively over the years and is available to view and download on the company website at http://www.labtesting.com/
About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/
Page Updated Last on: Feb 07, 2017