 
News By Tag
* Metrology
* Instrument Calibration
* Dimensional Inspection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Laboratory Testing Inc. Promotes Technical Professional to Metrology Manager

As Metrology Manager, Rick Gaynor brings years of calibration and testing experience to his new position at Laboratory Testing Inc. and will oversee calibration and dimensional inspection.
 
 
Rick_Gaynor
Rick_Gaynor
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Metrology
* Instrument Calibration
* Dimensional Inspection

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Laboratory Testing Inc. congratulates Rick Gaynor of North Wales, PA on his promotion to Metrology Manager. He will direct the operations of the company's department called LTI Metrology, which specializes in NIST traceable and A2LA accredited Instrument Calibration and Dimensional Inspection Services.

Rick brings over 25 years of relevant experience in laboratory testing, electro-mechanical engineering and applications engineering to his new role, including 13 years as general manager of a metrology laboratory at Dayton T. Brown, Inc. He had been employed by LTI since September 2015 as Mechanical Testing Technical Coordinator with responsibility for developing procedures and policies, refurbishing and installing equipment, setting up new capabilities and automating processes.As Metrology Manager, Rick will utilize his extensive work experience to expand services, grow the department and develop customer relationships.

Rick completed his formal education while serving in the United States Air Force. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronics from the Community College of the Air Force in Biloxi, MS. He has a strong background in both military and aerospace testing, and has worked with many other industries as well.

Mike McVaugh, CEO and President of LTI, said, "In the short time that Rick has been with LTI, in the Destructive Testing lab, he has demonstrated a capacity to produce impressive results and to introduce positive changes. We are fortunate to have been able to promote such a qualified and capable candidate from within our own ranks."

Laboratory Testing Inc. was established in 1984 to perform metal testing services and provide certified test reports. Calibration services and certificates of calibration were a natural extension of this line of business as LTI grew into a one-stop lab. Most customers require the Lab's services to meet regulatory requirements, to provide documentation required by their own customers and to answer important business questions.

Today, the testing side of the business includes Mechanical, Fracture Mechanics, Chemical, Metallurgical, Corrosion and Nondestructive Testing, root cause Failure Analysis and a complete inhouse Machine Shop for specimen machining. LTI Metrology performs Dimensional Inspection and is a full-service calibration lab providing services for all types of measuring tools, masters, gauges and pressure, force, torque, electrical, temperature, humidity, mass, vacuum and flow instruments. On-site calibration is available to customers throughout much of the PA, NJ, DE and MD areas in the USA. Repairs are also offered and new instruments are sold at the manufacturers' list prices.

LTI was first accredited by A2LA in 1989 for dimensional inspection and added an A2LA accreditation certificate for calibration services in 2001. The scope of services covered by these accreditations has grown extensively over the years and is available to view and download on the company website at http://www.labtesting.com/quality-accreditations.php.

About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/) (LTI) of Hatfield, PA is a family-owned independent testing and metrology laboratory in business since 1984. The laboratory offers materials testing and analysis services including mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and corrosion testing, as well as nondestructive testing, root cause failure analysis, calibration services, dimensional inspection and test specimen machining. All test and inspection results are provided in certified reports. The laboratory specializes in metal and polymer testing, but also analyzes powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, composites and ceramics. LTI is accredited by the PRI Nadcap program in materials and nondestructive testing and by A2LA to ISO/IEC 17025 for mechanical, metallurgical and chemical testing, dimensional inspection and calibration services.LTI Metrology (http://www.ltimetrology.com/), a division of Laboratory Testing Inc., provides dimensional inspection services and NIST-traceable calibration services for measuring hand tools, masters and a wide-range of measuring instruments and equipment. On-site calibration, repairs, new instruments and replacement parts are offered. Information on Laboratory Testing services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-219-9095.

Contact
Sharon Bentzley
***@labtesting.com
End
Source:Laboratory Testing Inc.
Email:***@labtesting.com Email Verified
Tags:Metrology, Instrument Calibration, Dimensional Inspection
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 07, 2017
Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share