February 2017
Fellowes Brands Adds To Its Board of Directors

 
ITASCA, Ill. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Matthew Fellowes has joined Fellowes Brands Board of Directors.Matt is the founder and CEO of United Income, a financial advice software company.  Prior to founding United Income, Matt was the Chief Innovation Officer at Morningstar and before that the founder and CEO of HelloWallet, an award-winning financial guidance software company purchased by Morningstar Inc. in 2014.  Earlier in his career, Matt was a Fellow at the Brookings Institution and an adjunct professor of public policy at Georgetown University and George Washington University.

Matt holds a PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a Master of Public Policy from Georgetown University, and a BA from St. Lawrence University.  In addition to receiving numerous awards for his work, Matt had the honor of being selected as a "Top Global Game Changer" by the Huffington Post and a "Tech Titan" by the Washingtonian.

Matt Fellowes is the son of Peter and Jeanne Fellowes and cousin of John Fellowes, CEO. His father, Peter Fellowes, Vice Chairman of the Board, served in executive responsibilities for Fellowes Brands from 1989-2006, including President and Chief Operating Officer.  Matt is the great grandson of the company co-founder and brings strong entrepreneurial spirit and experience to the Fellowes Board.

Matt resides in Washington, DC with his wife and two daughters.

For more information, visit http://www.fellowes.com
