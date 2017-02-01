News By Tag
Fellowes Brands Adds To Its Board of Directors
Matt holds a PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a Master of Public Policy from Georgetown University, and a BA from St. Lawrence University. In addition to receiving numerous awards for his work, Matt had the honor of being selected as a "Top Global Game Changer" by the Huffington Post and a "Tech Titan" by the Washingtonian.
Matt Fellowes is the son of Peter and Jeanne Fellowes and cousin of John Fellowes, CEO. His father, Peter Fellowes, Vice Chairman of the Board, served in executive responsibilities for Fellowes Brands from 1989-2006, including President and Chief Operating Officer. Matt is the great grandson of the company co-founder and brings strong entrepreneurial spirit and experience to the Fellowes Board.
Matt resides in Washington, DC with his wife and two daughters.
For more information, visit http://www.fellowes.com
