Fellowes Brands Wins Industrial Designers Society of America Award for Lotus™ Sit-Stand

 
 
ITASCA, Ill. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fellowes Brands Lotus Sit-Stand Workstation won the bronze level award from the Industrial Designers Society of America. Winning in the office and productivity category, the Lotus Sit-Stand was judged on the excellence of its functionality and design by a panel of professionals in the product design field.

The distinctive Smooth Lift Technology feature that transitions the workstation effortlessly from sitting to standing positions set the Lotus apart from other standing desks. The innovative cord management and device charging slot, which allows the entire workspace to move freely with the user, was another remarkable benefit that earned the Lotus recognition from this respected design organization.

Learn more about the Lotus: visit us at: http://www.fellowes.com


About Industrial Designers Society of America

Founded in 1965, the nonprofit Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) is one of the oldest and largest membership associations for industrial design professionals. IDSA has thousands of members in dozens of Student Chapters, Professional Chapters and Special Interest Sections in the United States and internationally. IDSA sponsors the annual International Design Excellence Awards® (IDEA), the world's most prestigious and rigorous design competition.

Contact
Charles Frenoy
***@fellowes.com
End
Source:Fellowes Brands
Email:***@fellowes.com Email Verified
