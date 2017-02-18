News By Tag
Fellowes Brands Receives Patent For Innovative Moving Box Design
This addition expands Fellowes patent portfolio, including more than 50 utility and design issued patents and numerous patent applications.
About Fellowes Brands
Fellowes is a global manufacturer and market leader of products for improving life at work, at home and on the go, including business machines, Bankers Box records storage solutions, workplace management products, home and commercial air purification and mobile technology accessories. Fellowes diligently protects its intellectual property around the world. For more information, visit: www.fellowes.com
Maureen Moore
***@fellowes.com
