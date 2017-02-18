 
News By Tag
* Storage Box
* Moving Box
* Box Patent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Itasca
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Fellowes Brands Receives Patent For Innovative Moving Box Design

 
 
00628
00628
ITASCA, Ill. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Fellowes Brands™, whose Bankers Box® brand is the global market leader in records storage products, recently, received a patent for their unique SmoothMove Prime moving box. The SmoothMove Prime moving box features a no tape quick setup design that can be easily folded flat for reuse.  The distinctive hinged lid has flaps that quickly fold into the handles for a secure closure of the moving box without the need for tape. The design also results in added reinforcement to the handles making them stronger and more comfortable and allows for the moving box to be easily re-opened. The patent also includes the Bankers Box Fastfold® design feature, which allows for faster, easier assembly of the box. The patent is not limited to moving boxes, and can be applied to any product in the Bankers Box offering.

This addition expands Fellowes patent portfolio, including more than 50 utility and design issued patents and numerous patent applications.

About Fellowes Brands

Fellowes is a global manufacturer and market leader of products for improving life at work, at home and on the go, including business machines, Bankers Box records storage solutions, workplace management products, home and commercial air purification and mobile technology accessories. Fellowes diligently protects its intellectual property around the world. For more information, visit: www.fellowes.com

Contact
Maureen Moore
***@fellowes.com
End
Source:Fellowes Brands
Email:***@fellowes.com Email Verified
Tags:Storage Box, Moving Box, Box Patent
Industry:Business
Location:Itasca - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
fellowes PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share