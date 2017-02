Fellowes Brands Receives Patent For Innovative Moving Box Design

00628

Contact

Maureen Moore

***@fellowes.com Maureen Moore

End

-- Fellowes Brands™, whose Bankers Box® brand is the global market leader in records storage products, recently, received a patent for their unique SmoothMove Prime moving box. The SmoothMove Prime moving box features a no tape quick setup design that can be easily folded flat for reuse. The distinctive hinged lid has flaps that quickly fold into the handles for a secure closure of the moving box without the need for tape. The design also results in added reinforcement to the handles making them stronger and more comfortable and allows for the moving box to be easily re-opened. The patent also includes the Bankers Box Fastfold® design feature, which allows for faster, easier assembly of the box. The patent is not limited to moving boxes, and can be applied to any product in the Bankers Box offering.This addition expands Fellowes patent portfolio, including more than 50 utility and design issued patents and numerous patent applications.Fellowes is a global manufacturer and market leader of products for improving life at work, at home and on the go, including business machines, Bankers Box records storage solutions, workplace management products, home and commercial air purification and mobile technology accessories. Fellowes diligently protects its intellectual property around the world. For more information, visit: www.fellowes.com