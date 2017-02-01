 
News By Tag
* Load Cell Calibration
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Crowthorne
  Berkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Interface Force steps up with factory calibration capabilities

Look no further than Interface Force for calibration services for load cells, load pins, rotary torque transducers, reaction torque transducers, rod end cells and tension links.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Load Cell Calibration

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Crowthorne - Berkshire - England

CROWTHORNE, England - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- With the imminent, temporary closure of one the UK's leading load cell calibration laboratories, sensor specialists Interface Force Measurements is stepping up to offer a cost-effective calibration and repair service from Interface Inc's ISO 17025 accredited lab.

Having the capability to offer calibration services for its own extensive range of load cells and sensors, Interface Force is now extending this for external products. The company offers speedy and cost-effective recalibration of load cells, load pins, rotary torque transducers, reaction torque transducers, rod end cells and tension links.

As well as calibration, Interface offers a 5-7 business day turnaround for repair services, including connector replacement on any manufacturers' load cell. A comprehensive evaluation before repair and calibration can also be carried out is available free of charge.

All work is undertaken by highly-skilled technicians to the highest standards. With a broad capability, testing calibration and repair can be carried out on a range of products from 0.5N to 4.5MN on equipment that includes 9 hydraulic and 6 deadweight systems. All testing is directly traceable to NIST and only NIST certified Gold Standard™ Load Cells are used as reference standards.

Facilities and procedures are under continuous audit from government and industrial organisations and the company holds the following accreditations: A2LA Accredited Certificate including Load Cells & Rotary Sensors, ISO GUIDE 17025 - Competence of calibration and testing laboratories, ANSI/NCSL Z540-1, ISO 10012-1, MIL-STD-45662A, E74 Calibrations, Class AA Calibrations and is NUPIC - Nuclear Procurement Listed.

- ends -

Author: Tony Rokins. Interface Force Measurements Ltd. Tel: 01344 776666

Email: tonyr@interface.uk.com  http://interface.uk.com

Press contact: Eileen Holmes-Ievers. In Press PR Ltd. Tel: 01488 674200

Email: mailto:eileen@inpress.co.uk

110IFF

February 7, 201

Contact
Interface Force Measurements
01344 776666
***@interface.uk.com
End
Source:Interface Force Measurements
Email:***@interface.uk.com
Tags:Load Cell Calibration
Industry:Engineering
Location:Crowthorne - Berkshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Interface Force Measurements Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share