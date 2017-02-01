News By Tag
Interface Force steps up with factory calibration capabilities
Look no further than Interface Force for calibration services for load cells, load pins, rotary torque transducers, reaction torque transducers, rod end cells and tension links.
Having the capability to offer calibration services for its own extensive range of load cells and sensors, Interface Force is now extending this for external products. The company offers speedy and cost-effective recalibration of load cells, load pins, rotary torque transducers, reaction torque transducers, rod end cells and tension links.
As well as calibration, Interface offers a 5-7 business day turnaround for repair services, including connector replacement on any manufacturers' load cell. A comprehensive evaluation before repair and calibration can also be carried out is available free of charge.
All work is undertaken by highly-skilled technicians to the highest standards. With a broad capability, testing calibration and repair can be carried out on a range of products from 0.5N to 4.5MN on equipment that includes 9 hydraulic and 6 deadweight systems. All testing is directly traceable to NIST and only NIST certified Gold Standard™ Load Cells are used as reference standards.
Facilities and procedures are under continuous audit from government and industrial organisations and the company holds the following accreditations:
Author: Tony Rokins. Interface Force Measurements Ltd. Tel: 01344 776666
Email: tonyr@interface.uk.com http://interface.uk.com
Press contact: Eileen Holmes-Ievers. In Press PR Ltd. Tel: 01488 674200
Email: mailto:eileen@
Contact
Interface Force Measurements
01344 776666
***@interface.uk.com
