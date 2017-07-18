News By Tag
New inline strain gauge amplifier launched by Interface Force Measurements
The ITA-1 (Click-R Clack-R) is an analogue strain gauge amplifier used to convert a sensor's millivolt signal into an analogue signal for display or data acquisition.
The ITA-1 can be connected to any force, strain, torque or pressure sensor that supplies a millivolt output signal, either voltage or current. When supplied with an Interface load cell or torque transducer, the ITA-1 comes factory configured to the correct output however, set-up can be modified using the tare and scale cables. It is also TEDS enabled, so enabling easy configuration with TEDS-equipped load cells.
Interface Force are Sensor Specialists and pride themselves on providing solutions for force and torque measurement applications. Interface is an internationally recognised brand and decades of experience have gone into making Interface manufactured load cells the Benchmark for thousands of users around the world. Product reliability is second to none and all product lines have to match this high standard.
Information on the new product can be found at http://www.interfaceforce.co.uk/
Author: Tony Rokins. Interface Force Measurements Ltd. Tel: 01344 776666
Email: tonyr@interface.uk.com
Press contact: Eileen Holmes-Ievers. In Press PR Ltd. Tel: 01488 674200
Email: eileen@inpress.co.uk
18 July 2017
Interface Force Measurements Ltd
01344 776666
***@interface.uk.com
