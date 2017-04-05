News By Tag
New high speed, portable data logger and digital display launched by Interface Force Measurements
A new high speed, portable data logger and digital display - Model 9330 is launched by Interface Force.
The Model 9330 displays 24-bit resolution and has an impressive 3750Hz update rate. Incorporating peak and valley capture, it can store up to 6 sensor calibrations and measurements from load cells or torque transducers can be logged at 1000Hz to a standard SD card. This data can then be downloaded to a PC via the built-in USB port and Windows compatible software for off-site analysis.
Adding further versatility, the rechargeable battery can power up to 4 x 350 ohm sensors, but also offers up to 300 hours stand by time and up to 20 hours continue use.
Speaking about this new product, Tony Rokins at Interface Force says: "We are delighted to introduce this versatile new data logger and digital display unit. Its portability and long battery life makes it ideal for taking measurements in isolated locations and the addition of the SD card enables data to be analysed back in the office, laboratory or factory. "
Information on the new product can be found at http://www.interfaceforce.co.uk/
Author: Tony Rokins. Interface Force Measurements Ltd. Tel: 01344 776666
Email: tonyr@interface.uk.com
Press contact: Eileen Holmes-Ievers. In Press PR Ltd. Tel: 01488 674200
Email: mailto:eileen@
5 April 2017
Interface Force Measurements
***@interface.uk.com
