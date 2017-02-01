News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ICS teams up with Indigenous Wellbeing Centre for its 2017 Indigenous Drug & Alcohol Conference
ICS is now opening its first round of Call for Papers for its 2017 Indigenous Drug & Alcohol Misuse Conference & 2017 Indigenous Colour of Justice Conference both to be held at Mercure Brisbane Hotel on August 21-23, 2017.
The Indigenous Conference Services (ICS) jointly collaborates with the Indigenous Wellbeing Centre (IWC) in organising their newly formulated conference, The 2017 International Indigenous Drug & Alcohol Misuse Conference scheduled to be held in Brisbane QLD on the 21st - 23rd August 2017 at the Mercure Hotel and is now opening its first round of Call for Papers, inviting presenters to submit abstracts for presentations and workshops.
Similarly, another exciting new conference is the 2017 Colour of Justice Conference which is also to be held on the same date in Brisbane. We have had this Conference in the planning for well over 18 months and it just shows that our research and planning is well on target. We listen to the community for quite some time with people raising issues around Indigenous Justice and the policies of Federal and State Governments which continues to lead to the overrepresentation of Indigenous people caught up in the justice system whether it be with the courts or in fact, incarcerations. The Colour of Justice Conference will have a new approach; the main aims of the conference will be to highlight the positive programs that communities are initiating to look at the positives out there.
As a commitment to engaging with grassroots individuals and communities, we have dedicated 50 percent of the conference presentation to be from grassroots community organisations and individuals. The structure of the conference program will be based upon a positive future and as a group united. Indigenous people are not only capable and driven in our workplaces but also in our day to day life. ICS encourages presenters to submit abstracts that cater for the broad audience of delegates comprising of Indigenous leaders, academics, politicians, activists, Indigenous Elders, cultural advocates, industry professionals, CEOs, senior managers and policy makers.
Structure of Presentations
Presentations (45 minutes) will report on original research, innovative programs, professional practices, and advances relating to the research and practice of developing knowledge, skills and practice in Indigenous affairs. These sessions must be engaging and interactive. Seating for presentations are round table mimicking a yarning circle.
Workshops (45 minutes) offer opportunities to develop participants' skills using a variety of interactive methods. This session is interactive, practical, and hands-on and offers presenters the opportunity to conduct the session as a panel to debate on controversial and contested topics before their audience - who are at the same time encouraged to play an active role in the discussion. Seating are round table mimicking a yarning circle.
To submit a paper, please complete the Submit-A-Paper form online at this link: http://indigenoushealth.net/
For more information about the conference, please contact (+61) 741942803 or send us an email: adminics ( @ ) iinet dot net.au
Media Contact
Liza Callaghan
0741942803
***@indigenoushealth.net
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse