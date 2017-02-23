News By Tag
Indigenous Conference Services launches its 2017 – 2018 Conference Programs
Indigenous Conference Services (ICS) will hosts two of its new conference, the Black Thunder: Power of Black Voices Towards 2020 and the Indigenous Employment Conferences along with the revitalisation of its well established conferences this year.
Indigenous Conference Services (ICS) is jointly hosting with the Indigenous Wellbeing Centre (IWC) to stage The 2017 National Indigenous Drug & Alcohol Misuse Conference scheduled to be held in Brisbane QLD on the 21st – 23rd August 2017 at the Mercure Hotel, which can cater up to 600 delegates. Similarly on the same dates, the 2017 National Indigenous Colour of Justice Conference will also be held at the Mercure Hotel in Brisbane. This conference has been in the planning and development stage for over 18 months which has an excess of 25 different sessions over the two and half days with guest speakers coming from all levels such as Indigenous justice sector, government and non-government agencies and community groups. These conferences are designed to provide a voice for the community as well as develop and share information between community and governments.
Furthermore, the 6th National Closing the Gap Indigenous Health Conference to be held at Pullmans Cairns International Hotel on 27 – 29 November 2017 will highlights the recent 2016 Close the Gap report as tabled by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in February this year. The conference envisions to embracing the philosophy of Indigenous community controlled and mainstream service providers through promoting an informative forum of research, health education and training of staff for the betterment of Indigenous health.
Moreover, two of our inaugural conferences will be held in Canberra on 13th – 15th December 2017. The Black Thunder: The Power of Black Voices Towards 2020 Conference is designed to inspire and enthuse delegates in various areas of Indigenous affairs; whereas, the 2017 National Indigenous Employment: Building A Future Conference will bring together organisations, employers and government agencies to discuss and paint a bigger picture of Indigenous employment in line with the Australian Government's Indigenous Advancement strategy. As part of this conference, a trade show will be held in which we provide an opportunity for organisations who find difficulties in attracting staff to meet face to face with specialised employment opportunities e.g. locums from within the medical field for individuals, universities and other training providers for government organisations.
Lastly, the ever popular 5th National Indigenous Men's Conference and 5th National Indigenous Women's Conference will be held on the 7th – 9th February 2018 at the Pullmans Cairns International Hotel Cairns which are centred on Men's Health & Wellbeing and Women's Health & Wellbeing respectively.
ICS have allocated 50 percent of the conference agenda to Indigenous Community groups and grassroots organisations and individuals. The structure of the conference program will be based upon a positive future and as a group united. Indigenous people are not only capable and driven in our workplaces but also in our day to day life.
CALL FOR PAPERS INVITATION
Presenters are encouraged to submit their papers articulating connection to one or more of the themes detailed in the Conferences listed. ICS encourage all individuals and presenters to submit abstracts that cater for the broad audience of delegates comprising of Indigenous leaders, academics, politicians, activists, Indigenous Elders, cultural advocates, industry professionals, CEOs, senior managers and policy makers.
Whilst papers are generally encouraged for non Indigenous presenters we would advise that they Co-present with an Indigenous person, we recognise in some cases this is not possible we ask that presentation be delivered with a Community Organisation Support either verbally or written.
Structure of Presentations
Presentations (45 minutes) will report on original research, innovative programs, professional practices, and advances relating to the research and practice of developing knowledge, skills and practice in Indigenous affairs. These sessions must be engaging and interactive. Seating for presentations are round table mimicking a yarning circle.
Workshops (45 minutes) offer opportunities to develop participants' skills using a variety of interactive methods. This session is interactive, practical, and hands-on and offers presenters the opportunity to conduct the session as a panel to debate on controversial and contested topics before their audience – who are at the same time encouraged to play an active role in the discussion. Seating for workshops are cabaret-style.
First round of papers closes on March 30, 2017. Second round of papers maybe called if all areas within the Conference Agenda have not been filled. For further information please go to the Website: www.indigenousconferences.com To submit a paper, please complete the Submit-A-Paper form online at this link: http://indigenoushealth.net/
For more information about the conference, please contact (+61) 741942803 or send us an email: adminics@iinet.net.au.
Media Contact
Liza Callaghan
***@iinet.net.au
