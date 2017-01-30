 
News By Tag
* JOHN J. Han
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
January 2017
3130

New Book Release: Like the Wind, Like the Water Paperback – January 15, 2017 by John J. Han

Prof. John Han from Missouri Baptist University published his book in India with Cyberwit.net
 
 
JOHN
JOHN
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* JOHN J. Han

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

Subject:
* Products

ST. LOUIS - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- • Paperback: 146 pages
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (January 15, 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 9385945726
• ISBN-13: 978-9385945724

Like the Wind, Like the Water: Korean Sijo offers an English translation of representative Korean-language sijo poems from the thirteenth century to the early twentieth century.  Six poets come from the late Goryeo period, fifty-seven from the Joseon period, and three from the twentieth century.  The sijo is a vernacular poetic form whose basic structure requires approximately forty-five Korean characters (syllabic blocks) arranged in three unrhymed lines.  The highly lyrical, heartfelt poems in this volume will provide the reader with an intriguing window into the cultural, social, and philosophical values of traditional Korea.

John J. Han (Ph.D., University of Nebraska-Lincoln) is Professor of English and Creative Writing and Chair of the Humanities Division at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis.  In addition to MBU, he has also taught at Kansas State University, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan University, and Washington University in St. Louis.  A native of South Korea, he came to America for graduate studies in 1988 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2008.  He is the author, editor, compiler, or translator of fourteen books, including Wise Blood: A Re-Consideration (2011), The Final Crossing: Death and Dying in Literature (2015), and Eating Alone and Other Poems by Song Soo-kwon (2015).

Like the Wind, Like the Water (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, Canada, India, Flipkart and through publisher's site. https://www.amazon.com/gp/offer-listing/9385945726/ref=tm...

Contact
05322552257
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Cyberwit
Email:***@yahoo.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cyberwit.net News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share