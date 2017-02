New Book Release: Like the Wind, Like the Water Paperback – January 15, 2017 by John J. Han

Prof. John Han from Missouri Baptist University published his book in India with Cyberwit.net

-- • Paperback: 146 pages• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (January 15, 2017)• Language: English• ISBN-10: 9385945726• ISBN-13: 978-9385945724Like the Wind, Like the Water: Korean Sijo offers an English translation of representative Korean-language sijo poems from the thirteenth century to the early twentieth century. Six poets come from the late Goryeo period, fifty-seven from the Joseon period, and three from the twentieth century. The sijo is a vernacular poetic form whose basic structure requires approximately forty-five Korean characters (syllabic blocks) arranged in three unrhymed lines. The highly lyrical, heartfelt poems in this volume will provide the reader with an intriguing window into the cultural, social, and philosophical values of traditional Korea.John J. Han (Ph.D., University of Nebraska-Lincoln)is Professor of English and Creative Writing and Chair of the Humanities Division at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis. In addition to MBU, he has also taught at Kansas State University, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan University, and Washington University in St. Louis. A native of South Korea, he came to America for graduate studies in 1988 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2008. He is the author, editor, compiler, or translator of fourteen books, including Wise Blood: A Re-Consideration (2011), The Final Crossing: Death and Dying in Literature (2015), and Eating Alone and Other Poems by Song Soo-kwon (2015).Like the Wind, Like the Water (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, Canada, India, Flipkart and through publisher's site. https://www.amazon.com/ gp/offer-listing/ 9385945726/ref= tm...