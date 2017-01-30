News By Tag
New Book Release: Like the Wind, Like the Water Paperback – January 15, 2017 by John J. Han
Prof. John Han from Missouri Baptist University published his book in India with Cyberwit.net
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (January 15, 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 9385945726
• ISBN-13: 978-9385945724
Like the Wind, Like the Water: Korean Sijo offers an English translation of representative Korean-language sijo poems from the thirteenth century to the early twentieth century. Six poets come from the late Goryeo period, fifty-seven from the Joseon period, and three from the twentieth century. The sijo is a vernacular poetic form whose basic structure requires approximately forty-five Korean characters (syllabic blocks) arranged in three unrhymed lines. The highly lyrical, heartfelt poems in this volume will provide the reader with an intriguing window into the cultural, social, and philosophical values of traditional Korea.
John J. Han (Ph.D., University of Nebraska-Lincoln)
Like the Wind, Like the Water (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, Canada, India, Flipkart and through publisher's site. https://www.amazon.com/
