Umbrella Partners with Synthesis to Deliver Scalable FinOps Value Across Multi-Cloud Environments
Cloud CFO Platform and Leading South African Service Provider Partner to Deliver Enhanced FinOps Capabilities and Cost Optimization Across AWS, Azure, and GCP Environments.
By: Umbrella
The partnership enables Synthesis to enhance its FinOps capabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP—using Umbrella to manage its internal cloud spend, optimize customer environments, and offer the platform directly to enterprises seeking advanced visibility and control over their cloud operations.
The decision to partner with Umbrella follows a successful Proof of Value, where over $150,000 in potential annual savings were identified in the PoC period alone, along with more than 1,000 actionable optimization opportunities across Synthesis's infrastructure—
"Synthesis is yet another leading MSP making the move away from legacy platforms to next-generation tools like Umbrella".—tools that were once helpful but have stalled since being acquired by large conglomerates,"
"Umbrella gives us the visibility and intelligence we need across all three hyperscalers,"
Dean Maier, Head of Cloud at Synthesis adds to Paul's comments by emphasizing that, "As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and certified FinOps practitioner, Synthesis brings deep cost optimization expertise to its cloud-native solutions across Africa and beyond which we believe will be enhanced through the utilization of Umbrella going forward deriving value for not only ourselves, but importantly for the customers we serve".
Strategic Outcomes for Synthesis:
Synthesis will deploy Umbrella across its cloud-managed services business, while also reselling the platform to enterprise customers looking to mature their own FinOps capabilities.
To learn more, visit www.umbrellacost.com or www.synthesis.co.za.
About Umbrella
Umbrella, formerly Anodot Cost, is the Cloud CFO platform built for MSPs, distributors, and enterprises. It offers real-time cloud and SaaS visibility, anomaly detection, cost forecasting, and automated billing in multi-tenant environments. Umbrella enables modern organizations to eliminate waste, optimize spend, and scale FinOps practices across teams.
About Synthesis
Synthesis is a leading technology company specializing in cloud solutions, software engineering, and managed services. Based in South Africa and serving clients across the continent, Synthesis is an AWS Premier Tier Partner and Microsoft Azure Specialist, focused on helping businesses innovate, modernize, and grow with cloud technology.
Gartner Disclaimer
Umbrella was ranked highest for the Solution Providers use case in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Management Tools report. Umbrella is also recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Management.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designations.
