 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* FinOps MultiCloud
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ashburn
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2025
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Follow on Google News

Umbrella Partners with Synthesis to Deliver Scalable FinOps Value Across Multi-Cloud Environments

Cloud CFO Platform and Leading South African Service Provider Partner to Deliver Enhanced FinOps Capabilities and Cost Optimization Across AWS, Azure, and GCP Environments.
By:
 
ASHBURN, Va. - June 19, 2025 - PRLog -- ASHBURN, Va. / JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – June 17, 2025 – Umbrella, the Cloud CFO platform built for multi-tenant environments and ranked highest for the Solution Providers use case in the latest Gartner 2024 Critical Capabilities report for Cloud Financial Management (CFM) tools, today announced a strategic partnership with Synthesis, a leading South African cloud and digital transformation service provider.

The partnership enables Synthesis to enhance its FinOps capabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP—using Umbrella to manage its internal cloud spend, optimize customer environments, and offer the platform directly to enterprises seeking advanced visibility and control over their cloud operations.

The decision to partner with Umbrella follows a successful Proof of Value, where over $150,000 in potential annual savings were identified in the PoC period alone, along with more than 1,000 actionable optimization opportunities across Synthesis's infrastructure—a strong indicator of much greater long-term value.

"Synthesis is yet another leading MSP making the move away from legacy platforms to next-generation tools like Umbrella".—tools that were once helpful but have stalled since being acquired by large conglomerates," said David Drai, CEO of Umbrella. "Umbrella was built for modern MSPs like Synthesis who expect innovation, speed, and real partnership. Together, we're bringing FinOps automation and insight to the forefront of how cloud services are delivered."

"Umbrella gives us the visibility and intelligence we need across all three hyperscalers," said Paul Spagnoletti, Revenue Executive at Synthesis. "We're using it to manage our own environments, offer real-time insights to customers in our managed services, and provide a stand-alone FinOps platform to clients who want full control. The built-in forecasting, anomaly detection, and billing automation are already making a measurable impact."

Dean Maier, Head of Cloud at Synthesis adds to Paul's comments by emphasizing that, "As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and certified FinOps practitioner, Synthesis brings deep cost optimization expertise to its cloud-native solutions across Africa and beyond which we believe will be enhanced through the utilization of Umbrella going forward deriving value for not only ourselves, but importantly for the customers we serve".

Strategic Outcomes for Synthesis:
  • Centralized multi-cloud visibility and cost control

  • Granular chargeback and department-level allocation

  • AI-powered anomaly detection with root cause tracing

  • 85+ cost-saving recommendations with actual savings tracking

  • Self-service customer portal with branded cost views

  • User-friendly rebilling automation with custom billing rules

  • Scheduled custom reports via Slack, Teams, or email

  • Dedicated success team, 24/7 support, and go-to-market planning


Synthesis will deploy Umbrella across its cloud-managed services business, while also reselling the platform to enterprise customers looking to mature their own FinOps capabilities.

To learn more, visit www.umbrellacost.com or www.synthesis.co.za.

About Umbrella

Umbrella, formerly Anodot Cost, is the Cloud CFO platform built for MSPs, distributors, and enterprises. It offers real-time cloud and SaaS visibility, anomaly detection, cost forecasting, and automated billing in multi-tenant environments. Umbrella enables modern organizations to eliminate waste, optimize spend, and scale FinOps practices across teams.

About Synthesis

Synthesis is a leading technology company specializing in cloud solutions, software engineering, and managed services. Based in South Africa and serving clients across the continent, Synthesis is an AWS Premier Tier Partner and Microsoft Azure Specialist, focused on helping businesses innovate, modernize, and grow with cloud technology.

Gartner Disclaimer

Umbrella was ranked highest for the Solution Providers use case in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Management Tools report. Umbrella is also recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Management.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designations.

Contact
Umbrella
***@umbrellacost.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@umbrellacost.com
Posted By:***@umbrellacost.com Email Verified
Tags:FinOps MultiCloud
Industry:Technology
Location:Ashburn - Virginia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Umbrella News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jun 19, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share