Umbrella Partners with Synthesis to Deliver Scalable FinOps Value Across Multi-Cloud Environments

Cloud CFO Platform and Leading South African Service Provider Partner to Deliver Enhanced FinOps Capabilities and Cost Optimization Across AWS, Azure, and GCP Environments.

Centralized multi-cloud visibility and cost control





Granular chargeback and department-level allocation





AI-powered anomaly detection with root cause tracing





85+ cost-saving recommendations with actual savings tracking





Self-service customer portal with branded cost views





User-friendly rebilling automation with custom billing rules





Scheduled custom reports via Slack, Teams, or email





Dedicated success team, 24/7 support, and go-to-market planning





Contact

Umbrella

***@umbrellacost.com Umbrella

End

-- ASHBURN, Va. / JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – June 17, 2025 – Umbrella, the Cloud CFO platform built for multi-tenant environments and ranked highest for the Solution Providers use case in the latest Gartner 2024 Critical Capabilities report for Cloud Financial Management (CFM) tools, today announced a strategic partnership with Synthesis, a leading South African cloud and digital transformation service provider.The partnership enables Synthesis to enhance its FinOps capabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP—using Umbrella to manage its internal cloud spend, optimize customer environments, and offer the platform directly to enterprises seeking advanced visibility and control over their cloud operations.The decision to partner with Umbrella follows a successful Proof of Value, where over $150,000 in potential annual savings were identified in the PoC period alone, along with more than 1,000 actionable optimization opportunities across Synthesis's infrastructure—a strong indicator of much greater long-term value."Synthesis is yet another leading MSP making the move away from legacy platforms to next-generation tools like Umbrella".—tools that were once helpful but have stalled since being acquired by large conglomerates,"said David Drai, CEO of Umbrella. "Umbrella was built for modern MSPs like Synthesis who expect innovation, speed, and real partnership. Together, we're bringing FinOps automation and insight to the forefront of how cloud services are delivered.""Umbrella gives us the visibility and intelligence we need across all three hyperscalers,"said Paul Spagnoletti, Revenue Executive at Synthesis. "We're using it to manage our own environments, offer real-time insights to customers in our managed services, and provide a stand-alone FinOps platform to clients who want full control. The built-in forecasting, anomaly detection, and billing automation are already making a measurable impact."Dean Maier, Head of Cloud at Synthesis adds to Paul's comments by emphasizing that, "As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and certified FinOps practitioner, Synthesis brings deep cost optimization expertise to its cloud-native solutions across Africa and beyond which we believe will be enhanced through the utilization of Umbrella going forward deriving value for not only ourselves, but importantly for the customers we serve".Strategic Outcomes for Synthesis:Synthesis will deploy Umbrella across its cloud-managed services business, while also reselling the platform to enterprise customers looking to mature their own FinOps capabilities.To learn more, visit www.umbrellacost.com or www.synthesis.co.za About UmbrellaUmbrella, formerly Anodot Cost, is the Cloud CFO platform built for MSPs, distributors, and enterprises. It offers real-time cloud and SaaS visibility, anomaly detection, cost forecasting, and automated billing in multi-tenant environments. Umbrella enables modern organizations to eliminate waste, optimize spend, and scale FinOps practices across teams.About SynthesisSynthesis is a leading technology company specializing in cloud solutions, software engineering, and managed services. Based in South Africa and serving clients across the continent, Synthesis is an AWS Premier Tier Partner and Microsoft Azure Specialist, focused on helping businesses innovate, modernize, and grow with cloud technology.Gartner DisclaimerUmbrella was ranked highest for the Solution Providers use case in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Management Tools report. Umbrella is also recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Management.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designations.