News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Facebook Threatens LinkedIn With Job Opening Features
In a direct threat to Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, social networking giant Facebook is experimenting with a job opening tab on its business Pages.
The job postings will show up in a Jobs tab, creating a place where companies can send job seekers. Job postings will include an 'apply now' button, helping job seekers to apply for multiple jobs without typing in unnecessary information. The submitted applications will be received as a Facebook Message. This move by Facebook can be a direct threat to LinkedIn in so many ways. Not everyone has a LinkedIn profile. It has 467 million members compared to the 1.79 billion on Facebook. Many LinkedIn users just visit when they're updating their profile or are looking for a job. But with Facebook, almost everyone has a profile and this new feature can reach the people who're not even thinking about a job, yet could be convinced to apply for the chance of a better pay.
Considering that LinkedIn has only 467 million users worldwide and is in the midst of acquisition process with Microsoft, Facebook might have a better chance to beat LinkedIn's market share in online recruitment business in the near future.
For more Facebook features Click here: https://www.solomofy.com/
Contact
Solomofy Technology Pvt Ltd
C- 79, 2nd Floor, Sector - 2, Noida - 201301
***@solomofy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse