Sell Your Waste And Old Items To ExtraCarbon To Earn Shopping Credit

-- One of the most innovative start-ups of our times;is revolutionizing the way trash is dealt with. ExtraCarbon is operational in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Patiala. It is expanding at a very rapid rate across north India. It aims to be operational pan India at the earliest possible.that lets one sell their trash at the best prices. One of the main reasons that this service will make trash selling easier is that, the trash will be picked from your door-step, irrespective of the quantity of trash. The collection of trash is also a seamless and a hassle-free process.The collection of trash involves that one has to log on to ExtraCarbon website and schedule a pick-up or one could also. Apart from easy pick-up facility, ExtraCarbon offers the best price in two forms.The first form of collecting rewards in return for selling trash is Jhoomley Credits,Paper - Rs 15/- per kgPlastic - Rs 12/- per kgIron - Rs 14/- per kgGlass - 60 Ps per piecePaper - Rs 12/- per kgPlastic - Rs 10/- per kgIron - Rs 12/- per kgGlass - 50 Ps per pieceThe advantage of opting for Jhoomley credits over cash is that,. While ExtraCarbon is striving hard towards a trash less nation, on the other hand Jhoomley is striving hard towards a cashless society.is where the credits earned and accumulated by selling trash come to use. On Jhoomley, one can redeem the credits earned in exchange for a variety of items. Namely, Groceries, daily needs, Patanjali products, apparels, plants and plantations, office stationeries etc.Another advantage of opting for Jhoomley credits is that it can be converted in to Paytm money at the same value. i.e.. This is a big step that Greentooth Technologies Pvt Ltd has taken towards realizing the two major initiatives of our Prime Minister; Swachh Bharat mission and a cashless economy.For Pickup request please click here: http://extracarbon.com/ home/request