News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sell Your Waste And Old Items To ExtraCarbon To Earn Shopping Credit
You need not always have to be a super hero or a blessed one to make the country a clean one and a green one. One click or a missed call can do it!
ExtraCarbon is an online portal that lets one sell their trash at the best prices. One of the main reasons that this service will make trash selling easier is that, the trash will be picked from your door-step, irrespective of the quantity of trash. The collection of trash is also a seamless and a hassle-free process.
The collection of trash involves that one has to log on to ExtraCarbon website and schedule a pick-up or one could also give a missed call to 9069140696 to schedule a pick-up. Apart from easy pick-up facility, ExtraCarbon offers the best price in two forms.
The first form of collecting rewards in return for selling trash is Jhoomley Credits, The price in terms of Jhoomley credits is as follows. (For 1st time users only)
Paper - Rs 15/- per kg
Plastic - Rs 12/- per kg
Iron - Rs 14/- per kg
Glass - 60 Ps per piece
In terms of cash, the prices offered is as follows,
Paper - Rs 12/- per kg
Plastic - Rs 10/- per kg
Iron - Rs 12/- per kg
Glass - 50 Ps per piece
The advantage of opting for Jhoomley credits over cash is that, ExtraCarbon offers 20% extra value for your trash. While ExtraCarbon is striving hard towards a trash less nation, on the other hand Jhoomley is striving hard towards a cashless society.
Jhoomley, the e-commerce platform of ExtraCarbon ( http://extracarbon.com/
Another advantage of opting for Jhoomley credits is that it can be converted in to Paytm money at the same value. i.e. 1 Jhoomley credit = 1 Rupee in Paytm money. This is a big step that Greentooth Technologies Pvt Ltd has taken towards realizing the two major initiatives of our Prime Minister; Swachh Bharat mission and a cashless economy.
For Pickup request please click here: http://extracarbon.com/
Contact
ExtraCarbon, 615 ILD Trade Centre,
Sohna Road, Sector-47, Gurgaon
1800-30701065
hello@extracarbon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse