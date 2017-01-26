 
News By Tag
* Sell Kabad Online
* Sell Scrap Online
* Kabadiwala
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gurgaon
  Haryana
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726


Sell Your Waste And Old Items To ExtraCarbon To Earn Shopping Credit

You need not always have to be a super hero or a blessed one to make the country a clean one and a green one. One click or a missed call can do it!
 
 
extra-carbon
extra-carbon
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sell Kabad Online
* Sell Scrap Online
* Kabadiwala

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Gurgaon - Haryana - India

Subject:
* Deals

GURGAON, India - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the most innovative start-ups of our times; ExtraCarbon, founded by Greentooth Technologies Pvt Ltd is revolutionizing the way trash is dealt with. ExtraCarbon is operational in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Patiala. It is expanding at a very rapid rate across north India. It aims to be operational pan India at the earliest possible.

ExtraCarbon is an online portal that lets one sell their trash at the best prices. One of the main reasons that this service will make trash selling easier is that, the trash will be picked from your door-step, irrespective of the quantity of trash. The collection of trash is also a seamless and a hassle-free process.

The collection of trash involves that one has to log on to ExtraCarbon website and schedule a pick-up or one could also give a missed call to 9069140696 to schedule a pick-up. Apart from easy pick-up facility, ExtraCarbon offers the best price in two forms.

The first form of collecting rewards in return for selling trash is Jhoomley Credits, The price in terms of Jhoomley credits is as follows. (For 1st time users only)

Paper - Rs 15/- per kg

Plastic - Rs 12/- per kg

Iron - Rs 14/- per kg

Glass - 60 Ps per piece

In terms of cash, the prices offered is as follows,

Paper - Rs 12/- per kg

Plastic - Rs 10/- per kg

Iron - Rs 12/- per kg

Glass - 50 Ps per piece

The advantage of opting for Jhoomley credits over cash is that, ExtraCarbon offers 20% extra value for your trash. While ExtraCarbon is striving hard towards a trash less nation, on the other hand Jhoomley is striving hard towards a cashless society.

Jhoomley, the e-commerce platform of ExtraCarbon ( http://extracarbon.com/ )is where the credits earned and accumulated by selling trash come to use. On Jhoomley, one can redeem the credits earned in exchange for a variety of items. Namely, Groceries, daily needs, Patanjali products, apparels, plants and plantations, office stationeries etc.


Another advantage of opting for Jhoomley credits is that it can be converted in to Paytm money at the same value. i.e. 1 Jhoomley credit = 1 Rupee in Paytm money. This is a big step that Greentooth Technologies Pvt Ltd has taken towards realizing the two major initiatives of our Prime Minister; Swachh Bharat mission and a cashless economy.

For Pickup request please click here: http://extracarbon.com/home/request

Contact
ExtraCarbon, 615 ILD Trade Centre,
Sohna Road, Sector-47, Gurgaon
1800-30701065
hello@extracarbon.com
End
Source:ExtraCarbon
Email:***@extracarbon.com
Tags:Sell Kabad Online, Sell Scrap Online, Kabadiwala
Industry:Business
Location:Gurgaon - Haryana - India
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Solomofy Technology Pvt Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share