Facebook Is Hiring 3,000 More People To Monitor Facebook Live For Suicide & Other Horrific Video
Over the next year, Facebook will be adding 3,000 people to their community operations team around the world to monitor the live murders, suicide and other horrific videos.
Such videos are having a negative impact on the society thus, Facebook is working towards coming up with a plan that will help to report such videos easily. It can be either by taking the post down or reporting the video so that the person can get help.
Facebook is working towards adding an additional 3000 people to their community operations team worldwide to deal with such horrific videos and other videos that are not appropriate. The team will review reports quicker and at a faster pace so that the community can benefit from it
The reviewers will help Facebook in removing things that they don't allow on social media like hate speech and child exploitation faster and the reviewing for such videos will be done on a weekly basis. Facebook will also continue working with local community groups and law enforcement who would help someone if they are in need of it -- either because they are about to harm themselves, or because they are in danger.
Facebook is not only investing in additional people, but is also working on building better tools that will keep the community safe. Facebook is going to make reporting problems simpler for the audience and faster for their reviewers to decide which posts violate the standards of social media and will also make it easier for the audience to contact law enforcement if someone needs help. Once these new updates become available Facebook hopes that it might make the community safer.
