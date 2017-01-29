News By Tag
The Apennine Sibyl – A new comprehensive website dedicated to an ancient legend and mystery
Italian writer Michele Sanvico launches a new comprehensive site dedicated to the Apennine Sibyl, a mystery that lives on throughout the centuries. The legend, the tales, the literary works, the unceasing spell, the current research.
Was there any need for a new website dedicated to an old Italian legend? Yes indeed. The Apennine Sibyl is not a mere local legend, it is part of the European culture between the fifteenth century and our contemporary world, with backward links that can be traced up to classical Roman times. It is a myth that has beguiled men of letters, adventurers and treasure hunters for long centuries, including the men that only a few years ago have carried out a geognostic survey on the mountain-top with a ground penetrating radar. In addition to all that, the Sibyl's tale is set in a wondrous Italian scenario, the Sibillini Mountain Range: a place that is well worth visiting for the impressive vistas and magnificent landscapes where legends have roots as ancient as the mountains themselves.
«I wanted to collect all the information available on the Apennine Sibyl in one place», said Michele Sanvico, an Italian writer of literary fiction and creative nonfiction. «No website provides such a deep knowledge base on the Sibyl's legend, including images of the medieval manuscripts which first mention the Apennines in connection to the sibilline myth. I also wanted to show the gorgeous beauty of this portion of Italian land, which I described in my novel "The Eleventh Sibyl": a region where magical lore and the stunning beauty of a wild nature live together since time immemorial».
The new website also highlights the existing relationship between the sinister, fascinating legend about the Sibyl and the Sibillini Range region, with its lofty peaks that seem to challenge the heavenly deities, and the subterranean power of earthquakes which rumble underneath, as if they were the voices of hidden gods. The Apennine Sibyl is a legend that still raises its call to contemporary men: a dream that can be experienced by those who plan to come to Italy, and visit this superb, less known corner of the Italian territory.
For more information, visit Michele Sanvico's new website dedicated to the mystery of Mount Sibyl (http://www.italianwriter.it/
