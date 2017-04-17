News By Tag
Italian writer Michele Sanvico discovers the author of a sixteenth-century map of Mount Sibyl
Italian writer Michele Sanvico announces today an extraordinary finding concerning a famous sixteenth-century map depicting Norcia, Mount Sibyl and the Lakes of Pilatus, currently preserved at the Vatican Apostolic Library in Rome.
The previously unknown draftsman is Baldo Angelo Abbati from Gubbio (Italy), an illustrious physician and naturalist who lived in the sixteenth century.
The astounding finding is the outcome of a thorough analysis carried out by Michele Sanvico on the Vatican codex registered under the code "Vat Lat 5241", including nearly eight hundred manuscripted pages, and featuring the mentioned map of the Sibillini area and a unique version of the inscription from the so-called "Stone of Bologna".
«I really had the chance to conduct a thrilling search as if I were in an Indiana Jones' movie», said Michele Sanvico, «when you browse through the pages of ancient manuscripts you never know what you may stumble upon». The identity of the owner of the codex had been enshrouded in mystery ever since the discovery of the manuscript collection, in mid 1980s; and yet, according to Sanvico, the key to the riddle was hidden within the very pages of the codex.
«I went through hundreds of pages of manuscripted Latin inscriptions»
This outstanding finding opens a new promising research line that needs further study. Bagno Agnolo Abbati is known for being the author of an important antique book on venomous snakes, 'De admirabili viperae natura et de mirificis ejusdem facultatibus liber', first published in 1589 in Urbino (Italy) and other scholarly works dedicated to classical authors. His interest in the Apennine Sibyl's topic will require a specific investigation, both literary and historical.
«As the author of 'The Eleventh Sibyl', a novel on the Sibyl of the Apennines and her mystery, I am very happy to have succeeded in providing further contributions and an additional insight into this exciting enigma», said Michele Sanvico, «now I hope that professional researchers may go ahead into the new track I have opened».
For more information, visit Michele Sanvico's website dedicated to the mystery of Mount Sibyl (http://www.italianwriter.it/
