KASE Qtr Productions Welcomes Actress Ambokile' to it's Artist Roster

Actress and songstress Ambokile' signs with KASE-QTR Productions to handle management services. It was announced this week.

-- KASE Qtr Productions, one of the premier management firms in the world, is excited to announce the exclusive representation of actress and songstress Ambokile'.The multi-talented actress, songstress and spoken word artist joins an elite roster which includes Bassist/Producer Tony Saunders, the incomparable Yaya Diamond, Saxophonist Magdelena Chovancova, to name a few.Ambokile', meaning "one redeemed by God" is a native of Honolulu Hawaii. Currently based in Los Angeles, the always-busy Ambokile's most recent credits include the lead role as "Sunset" in the feature suspense thriller film(2016) directed by John Luksetich; a supporting role appearing as "Ginelle" in the action crime drama film, "," (2016) directed by John Brandon, a supporting role as Amber in the new series, The Accountant, (2014) directed by Richard Bergen; and supporting actress in the film Ugly Shoes (2013) directed by Randy Kent.says Ambokile'.http://www.ambokile.life/http://www.imdb.com/name/nm4677696/For over 15 years KASE-QTR Productions has established a strong business network while representing a diverse roster of events, award-winning artists and high-profile individuals. They offer entertainment management, bookings, promotions and consultant services for national and international clients. Learn more at http://www.kaseqtr.com/ As one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/