February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
January 2017
313029


KASE Qtr Productions Welcomes Actress Ambokile' to it's Artist Roster

Actress and songstress Ambokile' signs with KASE-QTR Productions to handle management services. It was announced this week.
 
 
Ambokile'
Ambokile'
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- KASE Qtr Productions, one of the premier management firms in the world, is excited to announce the exclusive representation of actress and songstress Ambokile'.

The multi-talented actress, songstress and spoken word artist joins an elite roster which includes Bassist/Producer Tony Saunders, the incomparable Yaya Diamond, Saxophonist Magdelena Chovancova, to name a few.

Ambokile', meaning "one redeemed by God" is a native of Honolulu Hawaii. Currently based in Los Angeles, the always-busy Ambokile's most recent credits include the lead role as "Sunset" in the feature suspense thriller film Shadow of the Monarch (2016) directed by John Luksetich; a supporting role appearing as "Ginelle" in the action crime drama film, "Under a Blood Red Sky," (2016) directed by John Brandon, a supporting role as Amber in the new series, The Accountant, (2014) directed by Richard Bergen; and supporting actress in the film Ugly Shoes (2013) directed by Randy Kent.

https://youtu.be/W8WasCLMPpk



"I'm thrilled to sign with KASE Qtr Productions," says Ambokile'. "I'm very excited to see where our work together will go creatively as I enter the next phase of my career and continue to develop as an artist."

Website: http://www.ambokile.life/

IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm4677696/

About KASE-QTR Productions

For over 15 years KASE-QTR Productions has established a strong business network while representing a diverse roster of events, award-winning artists and high-profile individuals. They offer entertainment management, bookings, promotions and consultant services for national and international clients. Learn more at http://www.kaseqtr.com/

About SPMG Media

As one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/

Page Updated Last on: Feb 03, 2017
