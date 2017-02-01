News By Tag
Dallas-Based Businesses Invited to Free PPC and SEM Lead Generation Education Session
Half Day Session Features Three Expert Speakers on Lead Generation, Pay-Per-Click Advertising, and Click-To-Call Extensions Using Smartphones. This is your chance to use the power of inbound marketing, via smartphones, to get more sales leads.
The event commences at 10am with a continental breakfast and a tour of Tekzenit's state-of-the-
At 11am, we'll join an exclusive (by invitation only) webcast from Google, when two subject matter experts will talk firstly about how smartphones are changing the behaviors of our target audiences and, secondly, how cross-device tracking allows us to capture the data we can then leverage to further optimize our ad spend.
Alex Fender will then answer audience questions on these and any other advertising subjects. The event will conclude at midday. Although Alex and other Google Certified Experts will be available for a chat before and after the event. The organizers have stressed that the event is for education and does not include any sales pitches.
Business owners can register for the event at https://goo.gl/
About Funnel Science
Funnel Science is a SaaS marketing software developer that works with businesses and their agencies to develop and optimize their online sales funnels. The term Funnel Science was coined by Alex Fender, who developed a process using science to control, test and measure customer purchasing behavior to predict and optimize the performance of digital marketing.
About Tekzenit
Tekzenit, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a full-service IT solutions provider specializing in custom software development, creative services and network infrastructure support. Supporting small, medium and enterprise level clients with experience in a multitude of industries including telecommunications, energy, medical, finance, legal and the retail service sectors. Tekzenit utilizes a global delivery serve framework leveraging their offices and operations in the United States, India and Portugal
About PPC Rainmakers
PPC Rainmakers is a search engine marketing agency that works with businesses and their agencies to develop and optimize their online sales funnels. It has certified consultants specializing in Google AdWords, PPC Marketing, Google Analytics, Google Search, Display, Shopping and Mobile Marketing, Bing PPC Advertising, Facebook, Amazon, and YouTube advertising. It is well known for using data analysis to optimize the end-to-end sales process so as to maximize its client's sales.
Contact
Neil Farquharson
9728673100
***@funnelscience.com
