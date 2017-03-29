News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Neil Farquharson To Address UT Dallas Marketing Students
Neil Farquharson of Funnel Science Visiting Lecture At the University of Texas at Dallas
Mr. Farquharson will be talking about the major changes he's seen in the way that consumers and B2B customers respond to promotional activities, how the influence of traditional marketing has greatly diminished in an age where people recognize and reject information regarded as advertising, and how in our fast-paced society, marketing professionals must put the right information in a prospect's hands in the "moment" that the latter will act on it.
Mr. Farquharson believes that traditional calls-to-action (CTA) just don't work anymore, and so will be recommending to students that they create campaigns that deliver messaging not only with pinpoint accuracy, but also with a single CTA that requires zero effort.
Neil Farquharson is Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Funnel Science, a team of Internet marketing experts based in Dallas, Texas. He lives in Plano with his young family.
More at http://www.funnelscience.com and
www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Neil Farquharson
***@funnelscience.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse