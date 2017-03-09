News By Tag
Funnel Science Confirmed With All Google AdWords Expert Specializations
Premier Google Partner receives plaudits for achieving expert status in all five Google AdWords Specializations
When added to the other four specializations, Search, Display, Mobile, and Shopping, in addition to its Google Premier Partner status, Funnel Science has now achieved the highest level of AdWords accreditation that a digital agency can attain.
This high level of certification provides Funnel Science with a means to differentiate its services with a demonstrable level of subject matter expertise. In awarding AdWords specializations and Premier Partner status, Google considers a number of factors related to an agency's overall performance, such as the agency's implementation practices, client retention rates, and client results.
"We're extremely proud to have attained every one of the Google AdWords Specializations,"
Alex went on to say "At Funnel Science every member of staff is certified in Google AdWords. Our client team have multiple accreditations in Google Analytics, Bing/Yahoo, HubSpot, Facebook and several other platforms. When new clients are referred to Funnel Science, they know they are trusting their online campaigns to experts with a tried and proven track record."
About Funnel Science
Funnel Science is a marketing support agency that works with businesses and their agencies to develop and optimize their online sales funnels. It specializes in digital marketing and has expert consultants certified in Google AdWords PPC Marketing, Google Analytics, Google Display Marketing and Bing PPC Advertising. The term Funnel Science was coined by Alex Fender, who developed a process using science to control, test and measure purchasing behavior to predict the performance of digital marketing.
Funnel Science is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit: https://www.funnelscience.com/
Contact
Neil Farquharson
9728673100
neil@funnelscience.com
