 
News By Tag
* Google AdWords Specializations
* Google AdWords Expert
* Funnel Science AdWords PPC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Plano
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Funnel Science Confirmed With All Google AdWords Expert Specializations

Premier Google Partner receives plaudits for achieving expert status in all five Google AdWords Specializations
 
 
Five Specializations
Five Specializations
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Google AdWords Specializations
Google AdWords Expert
Funnel Science AdWords PPC

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Plano - Texas - US

Subject:
Awards

PLANO, Texas - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Funnel Science, a Google Premier Partner, has been awarded its fifth AdWords Specialization, Video Ads.

When added to the other four specializations, Search, Display, Mobile, and Shopping, in addition to its Google Premier Partner status, Funnel Science has now achieved the highest level of AdWords accreditation that a digital agency can attain.

This high level of certification provides Funnel Science with a means to differentiate its services with a demonstrable level of subject matter expertise. In awarding AdWords specializations and Premier Partner status, Google considers a number of factors related to an agency's overall performance, such as the agency's implementation practices, client retention rates, and client results.

"We're extremely proud to have attained every one of the Google AdWords Specializations," said Alex Fender, President of Funnel Science. "We pride ourselves on having expert, knowledgeable and educated team members who consistently deliver superior results to our clients."

Alex went on to say "At Funnel Science every member of staff is certified in Google AdWords. Our client team have multiple accreditations in Google Analytics, Bing/Yahoo, HubSpot, Facebook and several other platforms. When new clients are referred to Funnel Science, they know they are trusting their online campaigns to experts with a tried and proven track record."

About Funnel Science
Funnel Science is a marketing support agency that works with businesses and their agencies to develop and optimize their online sales funnels. It specializes in digital marketing and has expert consultants certified in Google AdWords PPC Marketing, Google Analytics, Google Display Marketing and Bing PPC Advertising. The term Funnel Science was coined by Alex Fender, who developed a process using science to control, test and measure purchasing behavior to predict the performance of digital marketing.

Funnel Science is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit: https://www.funnelscience.com/

Contact
Neil Farquharson
9728673100
neil@funnelscience.com
End
Source:
Email:***@funnelscience.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Funnel Science PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share